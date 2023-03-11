Barcelona have a desperate offer ready to re-sign Lionel Messi from PSG - Reports

Diario Gol's report suggests that Barcelona are eager to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and have a desperate offer ready for the Argentine superstar. Messi's contract with PSG ends this year, and despite Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanting him to stay, negotiations are yet to provide any concrete outcome.

With PSG suffering another Champions League setback after losing against Bayern Munich in the pre-quarterfinals, Messi's future with the French club looks uncertain. This has sparked renewed speculation about Messi's potential return to Camp Nou, although it seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to afford his record-breaking salary amidst serious financial problems.

However, Joan Laporta has a plan he previously used with Dani Alves. According to Madrid-based newspaper La Razon, Messi would earn only around €200,000 a year, a figure significantly lower than what he could earn elsewhere. But in return, everything collected in the tribute match that takes place will be entirely for the player.

Inter Miami is still in talks with Leo agent Jorge Messi. Talks is progressing well.



Barcelona haven't pulled out from the race. PSG and Messi will meet again in the coming days to discuss contract extensions. Lus Campos priority is to get it done this month.

Barcelona estimates that the tribute match could bring in around €100 million, which would be paid to Messi on top of his salary. It is said that Messi would be willing to return to Barcelona, where he would reunite with his good friend and former teammate, Xavi, who is currently managing the Catalan giants.

Should Lionel Messi not return to Barcelona, he has several multimillion-dollar offers on the table. The most promising one seems to be from David Beckham's Miami team, who reportedly dreams of signing him. In addition, Saudi Arabia also want to bring Messi to their country, reigniting his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al Nassr on a £200 million per-season deal.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Messi, who has various options available in the final years of his footballing career. But Joan Laporta and Barcelona fans are hoping for the return of the club's most important player in history.

Barcelona reminisces Lionel Messi's first club career hat-trick against Real Madrid on this day in 2007

Barcelona shared a video via their official Twitter account, celebrating Lionel Messi's first career hat-trick, which he scored against Real Madrid on this day in 2007.

The Argentine superstar was 19 years old at the time but showed exceptional talent and skill on the field, leading his team to a 3-3 draw against their arch-rivals.

Lionel Messi has since become a legend at Barcelona, winning numerous titles and breaking countless records. The video serves as a reminder of Messi's early days and incredible journey to becoming one of the greatest footballers ever.

