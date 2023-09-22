Barcelona in direct contact to sign 18-year-old star, hope to close the deal for €20m next summer - Reports

Midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, currently showcasing his talents at Royal Antwerp, has emerged as a rising star on FC Barcelona's radar, per Fichajes. The Catalan giants are eyeing the 18-year-old as a potential addition to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Reports suggest that Vermeeren's name featured prominently during discussions between the directors of both clubs, setting the stage for what could become a major transfer coup.

Barcelona's keen interest in Vermeeren has been a well-guarded secret for some time. Negotiations are poised to gain momentum with the first contact between the clubs established. The anticipated transfer fee is said to hover around the €20 million mark, a substantial investment in the young talent.

The timing of this pursuit couldn't be more critical for Barcelona. With the departure of the iconic Sergio Busquets and the club's current economic constraints, the Blaugrana were forced to opt for a cost-effective solution in the form of Oriol Romeu. However, the midfield vacuum left by Busquets remains a glaring issue. Vermeeren, touted as a possible solution, offers immediate relief and long-term potential.

Vermeeren's arrival at Camp Nou would signify a severe challenge to the young prodigy. Stepping into the shoes of one of the club's greatest midfielders in history is no small feat. However, Barcelona's decision-makers seem convinced that the talented Belgian has what it takes to shoulder this responsibility and bring fresh energy to the midfield.

As the current season unfolds, Barcelona will keep a watchful eye on Vermeeren's performances at Royal Antwerp. The hopes are high that this first contact between the two clubs will evolve into a concrete transfer agreement. Should it materialize, Barcelona will have secured a promising talent with the potential to impact the team's fortunes next season significantly.

Barcelona extends manager Xavi's contract until June 2025 - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona is on the brink of officially announcing an extension to Xavi Hernandez's current contract, securing his services until June 2025, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The agreement, in place for the past two weeks, is now ready to be formalized, with an imminent official statement expected. This development reaffirms Barcelona's faith in their former midfielder, who has been instrumental in rejuvenating the team's performance since his return as head coach.

Barcelona fans would be thrilled to have Xavi at the helm for an extended period, aiming to recapture their former glory under his leadership. The Blaugrana are second in the La Liga table, two points behind table toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid.