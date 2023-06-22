Barcelona director makes exciting transfer claim after finalizing deal to sign Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has hinted at more signings this summer after reportedly completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are set to sign Gundogan on a two-year deal with an option to extend it by one year. The club have received approval to be able to register the German midfielder. He will join Inigo Martinez as Barca's new summer signing.

The Catalans, though, aren't done in the summer transfer market yet. Sporting director Mateu Alemany has claimed that Barcelona will make more signings. The Spaniard was spotted in Germany on Wednesday (June 21) and was asked about the window by El Chiringuito TV. He replied:

“This has just begun.”

Barca's financial issues are well-known but that didn't stop them from spending well last summer. They spent around €200 million on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

The Catalans look set to bring in more players this season but perhaps are more mindful of their finances. They failed to re-sign Lionel Messi, as he joined Inter Miami. However, they are close to signing Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan on free transfers.

As per Fabrizio Romano, they are also set to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for €35 million plus €10 million add-ons.

Barcelona president makes bullish claim as they edge closer to signing Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed on Wednesday (June 21) that world-class players still want to play for the Spanish giants. This is despite their financial issues and their poor UEFA Champions League performances in recent times.

This is evident in the signings of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and potentially Gundogan since the last summer.

“We have been working for a long time to strengthen the team. The transfer window is responding well, that’s all I can say for now. I have to tell you that world-class players continue to prioritize coming to Barça," Laporta said (via Barca Blaugranes).

Gundogan could be a huge signing for Barcelona as they parted ways with club legend Sergio Busquets this summer. The German midfielder has been a pivotal figure in Manchester City's dominance since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan has scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 games for the Cityzens. He scored a brace in the final Premier League game in the 2021/22 season, as City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win the title. He also scored a brace to help them win the 2022/23 FA Cup, beating Manchester United 2-1 in the final.

