Barcelona eyeing deal for Manchester City striker in the summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as one of their top targets ahead of the summer transfer window. The Catalans are desperate to sign a top-quality striker after failing to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez last summer.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are interested in signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Manager Ronald Koeman is eager to sign a proven goal-scorer as he appears to lack faith in the likes of Antoine Girezmann and Martin Braithwaite.

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City in January of 2017 in a deal worth £27 million. Despite being an understudy to Sergio Aguero for much of his Manchester City career, Jesus played an integral role in the club winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three EFL Cup triumphs.

Gabriel Jesus has scored an impressive 79 goals in 180 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions. He has also become Pep Guardiola's first-choice striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero. Jesus has scored eleven goals in 27 appearances for the club this season.

Barcelona are reportedly in the market for a new striker this summer. The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. Ronald Koeman however, is rumored to be extremely keen on a move for Jesus.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Jesus' Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero in recent months. However, the Spanish giants believe Gabriel Jesus is a more long-term solution for their attacking problems.

Manchester City unlikely to let go of Gabriel Jesus amid interest from Barcelona

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unlikely to let go of Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Spanish manager has suffered from a lack of striking options this season, with Sergio Aguero being ruled out for long periods due to injuries.

Sergio Aguero's contract with the Cityzens is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he will become a free agent in the summer. This will leave Guardiola with only one senior striker in the squad in Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola is likely to keep hold of Jesus, who despite going through long periods at Manchester without a goal, has proven himself to be a useful asset. This could foil Barcelona's plans to sign Jesus. Ronald Koeman will have to look into the possibility of signing Alexander Isak or look for alternative options.