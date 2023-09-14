Barcelona expected to make just one addition in upcoming winter transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly expected to bring in just the Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque in the winter transfer window. According to SPORT, the Catalan club have decided not to sign other players due to financial difficulties.

The 18-year-old striker agreed a deal with Barcelona before the summer transfer window ended a couple of weeks ago. Xavi and Co. will reportedly pay €30 million up-front and another €31 million in bonuses to Athletico-Paranaense for the youngster's services.

So far this season, Vitor Roque has bagged 11 goals and three assists from 21 appearances in the Brazilian top flight. The attacker's inclusion in January will be crucial, given the number of departures in forward areas for the Blaugrana.

The club lost Ansu Fati to Brighton (on loan), Abde Ezzalzouli to Real Betis, and Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain while managing to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Although Roque plays predominantly as a central striker for his current club, he could be used in wide positions in Xavi's 4-3-3. Believed to be one of the most exciting talents from the South American nation, it will be interesting to see the youngster's impact in La Liga.

"He was the main person who convinced me"- Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati opens up on reason behind Brighton move

Ansu Fati (via Getty Images)

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati recently completed a loan move from La Liga to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. According to the 20-year-old forward, Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi was a key factor in his decision to join the Seagulls.

So far, the Spain international has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists from 112 appearances for Barcelona. Addressing his season-long deal to the Premier League, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Firstly, I spoke to the coach Roberto and he said he has full confidence in me and told me what he thought about me. For me that was a key factor in coming here. He was the main person who convinced me to come here, with what he said."

Fati added:

"I knew it was a club that has grown during the last few seasons and that it has made very good progress, even qualifying for Europe this season. I liked the Premier League a lot, and it was one of the club I followed the most."

Brighton are currently sixth in English football's top tier, having racked up nine points, three wins and a loss, from their opening four league fixtures. After finishing sixth last year, the Seagulls will compete in the Europa League during the 2023/24 campaign. Fati is yet to make an appearance for his new club.