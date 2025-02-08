Barcelona eye move for Bayern Munich defender as they look to bolster Hansi Flick's squad - Reports

According to a report by SPORT, Barcelona are looking to bolster their team with Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou. The Catalan side is keen to offer Hansi Flick more options in the future after his impressive debut campaign.

Aznou began his career at the Catalan side's famed La Masia youth ranks before moving to the Bavarian side. He can play left-back, right-back, or left-wing. At 18, he has three appearances for Morrocco despite playing only 16 minutes for Bayern in three games. The versatile defender is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Valladolid and has played 32 minutes for the side in his sole appearance for the Spanish side.

Barcelona will watch the Bayern Munich defender closely during his loan stint in LaLiga. The defender is in the final months of his contract with the Bavarian side, with his contract set to expire in the summer. If the Catalan side opts to bring in the defender, he will be making his return to Catalonia after leaving in 2022.

“I do not want to have to convince a player to sign a contract; I want him to do so with full conviction” - Bayern Munich director discusses Barcelona target's future

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has discussed the future of Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich as the German enters the final few months of his contract with the Bavarians. Kimmich has been at the club for a decade, having arrived from RB Leipzig for a reported € 8.5 million fee.

In a recent interview, the Bayern director discussed his plan to keep the 30-year-old defender at Bayern. Eberl admitted that he was not pushing the defender to sign a new deal, telling Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal):

“Of course, we know we cannot wait forever, but we want to give Joshua some time and allow him to fully consider whether Bayern is the club he wants to continue with. I do not want to have to convince a player to sign a contract; I want him to do so with full conviction.”

Barcelona hope the defender does not renew his contract with Bayern Munich and joins fellow Bayern alumnus Robert Lewandowski at the club. Kimmich has played 422 games for the Bavarians, bagging 43 goals and 113 assists for the side.

