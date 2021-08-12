Barcelona eyeing move for Valencia attacker - Reports

Barcelona suffered a big loss as Lionel Messi recently left for Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine's departure means that the Blaugrana have a hole to fill in the attack and it appears they could do just that by signing a forward from within the La Liga this summer.

According to reports, Barcelona are eyeing a swoop for Valencia attacker Maxi Gomez to give Ronald Koeman more options up front next season. The Catalan giants have made a list of potential options for reinforcements and the Uruguayan is at the top of it.

The report adds that the Blaugrana are expecting Gomez to push for a summer exit from the Mestalla Stadium in the next few days so they can enter the race for his signature. The uncertainty surrounding Martin Braithwaite's future at Camp Nou is said to be another factor influencing Barcelona's decision.

Maxi Gomez joined Valencia from Celta Vigo in the summer of 2019 in a deal that also saw Santi Mina moving in the opposite direction. The Uruguayan has made 74 appearances for the club since then, with a return of 17 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's 21-year relationship with club legend Lionel Messi ended earlier this week. The Blaugrana couldn't afford to tie the Argentine to a new deal due to the financial crisis at the club and were forced to part ways with their captain. Messi recently joined Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he signed a two-year deal.

Gomez has emerged as a shocking option for Barcelona

Will Barcelona replace Lionel Messi this summer?

There is simply no one who can replicate the legendary heights Lionel Messi reached during his time with Barcelona. The Argentine bagged a whopping 672 goals and 305 assists for the Blaugrana in 778 games, leading them to win four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga triumphs, and seven Copa Del Reys.

Even though Barca can sign somebody to fill Leo's position, it will be impossible to replace his influence; at least, not in the next few years. Apart from new signings, the pressure will be on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to step up for the Catalans.

