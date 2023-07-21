Barcelona face competition from 2 clubs in race to sign 27-year-old Argentina international: Reports

Barcelona have their sights set on the 27-year-old midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has fallen out of favor at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Managing Barca. However, Xavi Hernandez's side faces fierce competition from two other clubs eager to secure his signature, including Napoli and Aston Villa.

Given their economic challenges, Barcelona had viewed Lo Celso as a potential backup option if they failed to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. However, Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, have also expressed their interest in the Argentine, intensifying the race to acquire his services.

Lo Celso's recent standout performance during a pre-season friendly against West Ham United has undoubtedly caught the attention of potential suitors. Spanish media outlet MARCA reports that the chances of the midfielder leaving Tottenham is very high, making him a sought-after asset in the transfer market.

Real Betis, Lo Celso's former club, is keen to bring him back after he spent just one season with them. Having made a strong impression during his previous stint, Betis see him as an essential addition to rebuild their squad.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Aston Villa have also thrown their hat in the ring, eager to offer the Argentine a new home in the United Kingdom. With Monchi as their new sporting director, Villa are aware of Lo Celso's situation and would relish reuniting him with his former manager.

Barcelona's interest in Lo Celso has been long-standing, backed by Xavi's support for the creative midfielder. Despite securing Ilkay Gundogan, Xavi remains eager to bolster the midfield with another talent. Lo Celso, valued at €14 million, is seen as a cost-effective alternative if their primary target, Bernardo Silva, proves unattainable.

Tottenham's new manager, Ange Postecoglou, tests Lo Celso's adaptability across various positions, indicating a potential desire to keep him in the squad. However, the midfielder's current status on the market means several clubs are vying for his services, and his future destination remains uncertain.

FC Porto secure deal for Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona with a buyback option

FC Porto have successfully agreed with Barcelona to transfer 21-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The deal, already in advanced stages on Tuesday, July 18, has now been finalized, with Barcelona securing a buyback option for the future.

After spending the last season on loan at Valencia, Nico returned to Barca hoping to earn a spot in Xavi's plans. However, with stiff competition in midfield, a permanent departure became inevitable.

Porto emerged as the frontrunner, offering Champions League football and eventually accepting the buyback clause. The deal now hinges on Nico agreeing to personal terms with Porto, marking his move from La Masia's youth setup to a new chapter with the Portuguese giants.