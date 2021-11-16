Barcelona facing stiff competition from Liverpool for signature of €50 million-rated Spanish star - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly join Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig sensation Dani Olmo. The Spaniard has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs in recent years after putting in a number of impressive performances for Leipzig and Spain.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are eager to sign an attacker in January to provide cover and competition to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds are also preparing themselves for the departure of Salah and Mane in January. The duo will join their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are suffering an injury crisis in attack. Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months after undergoing a 'cardiological evaluation'.

Medical reports have suggested the 33-year-old could be forced into early retirement.

French forward Ousmane Dembele returned from injury after five months but has once again suffered a hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for a couple of weeks.

Ansu Fati suffered a long-term knee injury against Celta Vigo during the first half of last season.

The teenage sensation made his return to football at the start of the season and scored four goals in eight appearances for the club. However, Fati suffered an injury in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo last week.

Dani Olmo is widely regarded as one of the most promising young attackers in Europe. The 23-year-old scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 46 appearances for RB Leipzig last season.

OImo also put in a number of impressive performances for Spain at Euro 2020 and helped Luis Enrique's side reach the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Italy.

He has made 18 appearances and scored three goals for Spain.

Liverpool could edge Barcelona in the race to sign Dani Olmo

Spain v Sweden - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly desperate to sign two or three new players in January. The Catalan giants are, however, in a dire financial situation and could struggle to meet RB Leipzig's €50 million valuation of Dani Olmo unless they can sell some fringe players.

Liverpool are in need of attacking reinforcements and will look to sign a player with the technical ability, versatility and speed of Dani Olmo. The 23-year-old can play in a multitude of positions across midfield and in attack.

Dani Olmo, however, did spend seven years at Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy before leaving the club to join Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

He could be tempted to return to Barcelona to play under the management of Xavi, and alongside talented youngsters such as Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele.

