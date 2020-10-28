Twitter explodes as Josep Bartomeu resigns as Barcelona president

Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barcelona president, resigned from his duties after a long-standing feud with captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine number 10, who is hailed as one of the best players in the history of football, wanted to leave the Catalan club after last season citing mismanagement and poor results on the pitch as reasons.

However, Messi didn't want to get into a legal battle with the club and decided to see out his contract with Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City, led by former manager Pep Guardiola.

Bartomeu, after growing resentment from the Barcelona faithful, refused to resign after that harrowing defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, with the club finances worsening by the day, he faced a vote of no-confidence from the club's 'socios.'

Bartomeu, though, wasn't prepared to give up without a fight. He tried convincing the Catalan Government to scrap the vote citing the coronavirus pandemic as a reason behind the Blaugrana's issues on and off the pitch. Speaking about the departure, Bartomeu said:

"I want to communicate my resignation along with the rest of the board, It's a composed and relaxed decision, agreed with all my fellow directors."

"After being knocked out of the Champions League, the easiest thing was to leave. The easiest thing was to resign. Yet the day after that painful defeat we had to take decisions that we could not put off any more, key to guaranteeing the sporting future and immediate sustainability of the club."

"Furthermore, we had to do so in the middle of a global crisis without precedent. We could not leave the club in the hands of an interim board with limited powers."

"Who would have found the new coach? Who would have handled transfers? Who would have fought for Leo Messi to stay? Who would have carried out the budget cuts? Who would have handled the salary adjustments of the professional sportspeople at the club?"

Bartomeu's controversial stint as Barcelona president is finally over, and here are the best Tweets after his untimely departure:

