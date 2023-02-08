Barcelona fans see EU court bid over Lionel Messi's move to PSG rejected 

Barcelona fans have seen their plea regarding Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) get rejected at a European Union court. Messi joined the Parisian club on a free transfer in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew their greatest-ever player's contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

Penya Barca Lyon, a fan group, urged the EU to take action against the French FA. They alleged that state support helped the Ligue 1 giants seal a multi-million Euro transfer package to lure Messi to the club (according to Politicio). EU judges in Luxembourg, however, have rejected the fan group's plea.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 after an unceremonious exit from Barcelona, frought with contractual issues.

The Argentine had a dismal first season in France. He has scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions. Messi's form, however, has improved this season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 15 goals and has provided 14 assists in 24 games in all competitions this term.

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made an interesting admission about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona coach Ronaldo Koeman pointed out Lionel Messi's humility and stated that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recognized Pedri's immense potential.

The Dutch manager recently said (via Barca Universal):

“Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during games, unlike with some other players.”

Koeman was Messi's last coach at Barcelona before the Argentine's move to PSG.

The superstar forward might return to action later tonight as the Parisian club are set to take on Marseille in a Coupe de France clash.

Neymar is also back in the team after spending a spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian was suffering from muscle fatigue, as revealed by Christophe Galtier.

Neymar's return, however, is a massive boost for the team. Kylian Mbappe has already been ruled out of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on February 14.

