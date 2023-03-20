Barcelona fans set off on vile chant asking Real Madrid superstar to ‘die’ during El Clasico, video goes viral 

Barcelona fans were heard aiming vile chants at Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior during the El Clasico on Sunday (March 19). The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The game between the two top Spanish teams is level 1-1 entering the final quarter. Ronald Araujo's own goal gave Los Blancos the lead at the Camp Nou before Sergi Roberto restored parity for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

However, an unpleasant incident took place during the game at the Camp Nou. Vinicius Junior, who has suffered the wrath of oppostion fans multiple times this season, was the subject of vile chants.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Mario Cortegana @MarioCortegana



Recordemos que en este estadio el brasileño sufrió insultos racistas que quedaron impunes.



@TheAthleticFC Y Justo después: “¡Vinicius, muérete!”.Recordemos que en este estadio el brasileño sufrió insultos racistas que quedaron impunes. Y Justo después: “¡Vinicius, muérete!”. Recordemos que en este estadio el brasileño sufrió insultos racistas que quedaron impunes. @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/SuZr5YCSvj

Atletico Madrid fans aimed racist slurs at Vinicius Junior earlier in the season. The Brazilian often likes to use his skills on the pitch to get better of his opponents. His style of play is considered provocative by many.

It seems like the Real Madrid superstar has gotten under the skin of Barcelona fans as well. The Brazilian superstar has once again been a crucial player for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 19 goals and provided ten assists in 41 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showed his faith in Vinicius Junior ahead of Barcelona clash

Vinicius Junior has struggled for form in recent games. Carlo Ancelotti, though, displayed his faith on the winger in a recent press conference.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's top-of-the-table La Liga showdown against Barcelona, the manager said:

“He's struggled a bit more in recent games, but Vini Jr. is always Vini Jr. His mobility gives us so much. I'm thinking about putting him on the right because he's capable, but we'll see. That freedom and playing without a fixed reference point could be crucial. It's another problem for the defenders. I'm kidding about him playing on the right. ... he'll be on the left but with greater freedom.”

Xavi's side were nine points clear of second-placed Los Blancos coming into the game.

Poll : 0 votes