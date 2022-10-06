Barcelona fans threaten to break Alessandro Bastoni's leg as his partner, Camilla Bresciani, lashes out with social media message

Barcelona fans reportedly threatened Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni via social media after their 1-0 loss at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The two sides collided in an important group-stage game in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides entered the game in similar form as they defeated Viktoria Plzen but were bettered by Bayern Munich.

The Catalan club were beaten, courtesy of a long-range strike from Hakan Calhanoglu during the first half of the game. That didn't sit well with Barcelona fans as they sent threats to Inter defender Bastoni, as revealed by the player's partner Camilla Bresciani.

With the win, Inter Milan now sit in second spot in the group behind Bayern Munich. The Catalan club, meanwhile, are in third spot, having collected only three points from their three games in the competition.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez reacted to loss against Inter Milan

FC Internazionale vs. FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez was not happy with the referee's role during his team's loss against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Barcelona were denied a clear penalty after Denzel Dumfries handled the ball inside Inter's box.

While speaking to the media after the game, here's what the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said:

“I’m angry. The referees should come out and explain their decisions because we don’t understand anything. I asked the referee to explain his decisions after the match and he refused. What we lived today is injustice."

He further went on to praise Inter Milan for their defensive discipline:

“They defended very well. We could not play well from the middle. We always want to attack and attack better, but I think we lacked rhythm. We need to be self-critical beyond arbitration decisions.

"I think we did well in the second half. The first half was quite bad. I don’t know if this is the worst match of the season,”

While speaking about whether his side are in danger of missing qualification for the knockout stages, he added:

“I’m worried about the table. We’re in a very difficult and complicated situation. We have three finals remaining to try and qualify. We have three finals, and two of them are at home.”

