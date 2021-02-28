Barcelona fans worldwide vote for the signing of Sevilla superstar

In a poll conducted by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona fans worldwide have voted for the signing of Sevilla youngster Bryan Gil.

The 20-year-old has been with Sevilla since the age of 10. After he made his debut for the club two seasons ago, he went on to make 13 appearances for the Seville-based club that season.

Gil is currently on loan at Eibar after spending the second half of last season on loan at Leganes.

Player Dashboard: Bryan Gil of Eibar as requested by @MarcusBr22 pic.twitter.com/d2WFIokmOu — Keerthi Krishna (@keerthigunner) February 28, 2021

Gil has been one of the standout players for Luis Mendilibar’s men this campaign, scoring three goals while providing as many assists as Eibar battle to beat the drop.

Now in a poll conducted by El Mundo Deportivo, 84.6% of Barcelona fans worldwide are keen on the Spaniard, as they believe he would be a good signing for the club.

Barcelona among several clubs interested in Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil has been making a name for himself in the Spanish top flight. While he has struggled to pin a regular role for Julen Lopetegui’s side, he has impressed in his loan stints with Leganes and Eibar, respectively.

The 20-year-old is poised to return to Sevilla at the end of the season when his loan deal expires. However, Barcelona are looking at snapping up the youngster.

Barcelona veteran scout German Vaya Ballabriga, who was the brain behind Ansu Fati’s move to Barcelona, has labeled Gil 'the best footballer in Spain' while stating the club's interest in his services.

Speaking to Cadena Ser via Marca, Ballabriga, popularly known as Mani, said in this regard:

"He is right now the best footballer in Spain, and I compare him with Neymar. He has things of his own that are of an enormous versatility: as a winger, a midfielder and a left-sided forward. He is impressive."

"I have spoken with Ramon Planes (technical director), and he has Bryan Gil in mind. If they do so now, he has a clause of €35m (£30.7m), but if he renews with Sevilla, he will have a €150m (£131.4m) clause."

Bryan Gil is a 20 year old LW who currently plays for SD Eibar, on loan from Sevilla, and the Spain U-21 side.



2020/21 has been his breakout season where he has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the league. He is known for his dribbling and creativity. pic.twitter.com/YRlcpYoxzF — Benchboosters (@benchboosters) February 28, 2021

Along with Barcelona, AC Milan are also reportedly interested in the services of the Spanish playmaker; according to Calciomercato, Stefano Pioli's side are exploring a potential summer move for Gil.

However, it is reported that Sevilla are reluctant to see their star asset leave. They are looking at a two-year contract extension that would keep him till 2025.

Sevilla are also looking to raise his release clause from €35m to €150m as they aim to fend off interest for his services.