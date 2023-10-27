Barcelona have five players back in training ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Pedri have all returned to training ahead of their clash with Real Madrid this Saturday (October 28).

Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE (via MadridXtra) report that all five players took part in Barca's training session on Friday ahead of El Clasico. It's unknown whether they will be available for the encounter with Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Lewandowski (ankle) has missed Barcelona's last three games across competitions. Meanwhile, De Jong (ankle sprain) has been out of action since mid-September, missing six games. Raphinha (muscle) has sat out four games while Pedri (hamstring) has played just two games this season. Kounde (knee) has missed Barcelona's last two games.

However, the five Barca stars could be close to returning to action with the Blaugrana. Xavi's men take on Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season, sitting third, a point behind the La Liga-leading Los Blancos.

Xavi was optimistic that many of his players who have been out with injuries could return against Madrid. He said ahead of his side's 2-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"Those who are injured are not at 100% and that’s why they are not in the squad list. We will see how things come along; I’m optimistic that we may get some back for El Clasico."

Barcelona have started the season strongly, with seven wins and three draws in 10 La Liga games. They face a Real Madrid side who have won eight, drawn one, and lost one of their 10 games.

Ricardo Carvalho backs Real Madrid to beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Ricardo Carvalho tips Vinicius to be on the scoresheet.

Former Real Madrid defender Ricardo Carvalho reckons Carlo Ancelotti's men will prevail against their El Clasico rivals. The Portuguese predicted Los Blancos' Brazilian duo to bag the goals away from home in a 2-1 win (via MadridXtra):

"El Clasico prediction? 1-2 to Real Madrid with goals from Viní Jr & Rodrygo.”

Barcelona won the same fixture last season 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp winner from summer departee Franck Kessie. The El Clasico is one of the most closely fought contests in Spanish football.

Madrid have won 103 of 254 games across competitions against their rivals while Barca have won 100. The last time Los Blancos beat the Blaugrana away from home in La Liga was in 2021 when they secured a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou.