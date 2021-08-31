Barcelona forward open to deadline day switch - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann remains open to the idea of joining Atletico Madrid before the transfer window slams shut tonight. The Catalans have reportedly offered Griezmann to the reigning La Liga champions as they attempt to offload him.

Initially, Barcelona proposed a swap deal involving Joao Felix, but Atletico Madrid refused to budge. Despite their bid to land Felix taking a hit, it is believed that Barcelona are still probing the idea of offloading Griezmann. As such, they have reportedly offered the 30-year-old forward to his former club.

Breaking | Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid moving very fast - talks on over €50m transfer, if Atletico can't agree to this, then Barcelona are willing to do a loan with option to buy that would see Atletico pay the fee next summer, according to L'Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 31, 2021

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona want €50 million in exchange for Griezmann, who they signed for €120 million back in 2019. However, it has also been claimed that Blaugrana will make another proposal if Atletico are unwilling to match the fee.

Apparently if such a scenario arises, Barcelona will reportedly be willing to facilitate a loan with the option to buy for the same amount next summer. Talks are ongoing between the clubs and have picked up substantial pace in the late hours of deadline day. It remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement in time for Griezmann to leave Barcelona in favor of Atletico.

Barcelona have already reached agreements to offload Emerson Royal and Ilaix Moriba

In the last 24 hours, Barcelona have acted quickly to cash-in on certain players. Full-back Emerson Royal has moved to Tottenham Hotspur, while contract rebel Ilaix Moriba is also set to be off the books after agreeing a switch to RB Leipzig.

Official. Ilaix Moriba joins RB Leipzig from Barcelona on a permanent move for €16m fee. Five years deal confirmed. 🔴🤝 #RBLeipzig #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Rey Manaj has also left Barcelona for Spezia in Italy on an initial loan with the option of making it permanent. In each of the three deals, only the official announcement is pending, with the parties reaching an agreement earlier.

However, Barcelona's attempts to try and reinforce their squad on deadline day seem to have taken a hit. Ronald Koeman and company were linked with a swoop for Edinson Cavani, but Manchester United have maintained the striker will not be up for sale. Additionally, there was no development in the deal for Saul Niguez, who looks closer to joining Chelsea than Barcelona at this stage.

Barcelona, who have won two of their first three games in La Liga this season, currently sit fourth in the league table, only behind on goal difference. They are set to face Bayern Munich in the group stages of the Champions League after the international break.

