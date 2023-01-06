Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele makes his feelings clear amid links with PSG

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has addressed rumors linking him to a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Dembele has emerged as a target for the Parisians.

The player, however, is happy to stay at the Catalan club. The Frenchman revealed that he is glad to have Xavi's backing. Dembele further added that he has just signed a new deal with the Blaugranas and is focused on his growth.

Speaking to Eleven, Dembele said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I’ve signed a new deal with Barcelona just few months ago. I’m happy here and I want to keep going with Barça."

Speaking about Christophe Galtier's interest in him, Dembele said:

Paris? No, I feel good at Barça. Xavi and the board trust me. I’m happy with their faith in me."

Dembele has made a notable revival in his career with the Catalan club this season. He has been one of the leading attackers for Xavi's team.

In 22 games, the Frenchman has scored six goals and has provided seven assists so far this campaign.

Joan Laporta also spoke about the attacker's future at the club. The club will look to discuss a new deal for Dembele in the coming days. Furthermore, Laporta ruled out that Dembele would be sold under any circumstances. Speaking to QueThiJugues, Laporta said:

“We will discuss Ousmane Dembélé new deal in the next months. He’s excellent. PSG links? Dembélé is NOT for sale, it’s not for €70m or any other fee. He’s not for sale,”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about his relationship with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Joan Laporte is inaugurated as new FC Barcelona president

While Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player, Joan Laporta insists that he still has a relationship with the Argentine. Speaking to QueThiJugues, Laporta said (h/t AS):

“Yes, Messi and I have a relationship, About Messi, as he is a PSG player, I prefer not to speak, and you have to respect me because otherwise, there are missiles coming from all sides."

He further added:

“What is certain is that Messi will form part of the club and what I would like is for him to have a different ending from the one he is going to have. There are several options, but if I talk about them … But yes, we [have a relationship].”

