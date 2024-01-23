Barcelona given boost as 2 key players return to first team squad ahead of Copa Del Rey fixture

Defenders Andreas Christensen and Joao Cancelo are set to return to Barcelona's squad for their upcoming match against Athletic Club. The Blaugrana will travel to San Mames for the quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, January 24.

Ahead of the contest, they have released their squad, with encouraging news on the injury front. Cancelo, who has missed their last five matches across competitions with a knee problem, is set to return. Another key returnee will be Christensen, who missed their most recent game with a foot injury.

Barcelona announced the same via a statement on their official website, with a part of it reading:

"For the game in the Basque Country, the blaugranes have Andreas Christensen back after the Danish international missed the away win at Betis in the league on Sunday with a foot injury. João Cancelo also returns after recovering from a knee injury and the two defenders are named in a 22 man squad."

Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, has enjoyed a decent season so far, recording three goals and two assists in 22 matches across competitions. Christensen, meanwhile, has played 23 times, but has found himself lower on the pecking order, starting only 14 La Liga games this term.

Here is the Catalans' final squad for the contest against Athletic Club:

João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Iñaki Peña, João Félix, Andreas Christensen, Oriol Romeu, Vitor Roque, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündoğan, Jules Kounde, Ander Astralaga, Lamine Yamal, Fermín Lopez, Pau Cubarsí, Aron Yaakobishvili, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort.

Barcelona will still be without a few players for this contest. Gavi has been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury, while Raphinha is recovering from a thigh issue. Inigo Martinez is recuperating from a hamstring problem, while Marcos Alonso is out due to a back injury.

Barcelona edged Athletic Club when the two teams met earlier this season

Barcelona have struggled to keep clean sheets this season, recording only seven in 21 La Liga matches this term. One of those, however, came when they beat Athletic Club 1-0 at the Estadi Lluis Companys in October last year.

On that occasion, youngster Marc Guiu came off the bench to score in the 80th minute after Xavi Hernandez's side struggled to break down the visiting defence. The Basque club gave a good account of themselves, recording 10 shots and three on target, but came away with no points.

Barcelona also won 1-0 the last time these two teams clashed at San Mames back in March last year as part of the 2022-23 league season. Raphinha scored the winner in first-half stoppage time in that encounter.