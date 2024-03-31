Barcelona given boost as star defender set to be available to face PSG in UCL clash - Reports

Barcelona have received a timely boost as they count down to their crunch UEFA Champions League tie against PSG with the return to fitness of Andreas Christensen. The versatile centre-back has missed a number of games for club and country through an Achilles problem over the past few weeks.

Former Chelsea defender Christensen joined the Spanish champions in 2022 and has become a key player for the side with his versatility. The Denmark international was left on the bench in his side's game against Atletico Madrid due to the Achilles discomfort.

Andreas Christensen was included in the Denmark squad for this month's international break, but pulled out of the squad for both games. The 27-year-old was also left out of the squad to face Las Palmas, watching on from the stands as his side claimed a 1-0 win.

Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans has revealed now that the Dane was back in training at the club's training ground the day after the match. He is now expected to be in the squad for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against PSG at home on April 10.

Christensen has been a key player for manager Xavi, featuring initially as a centre-back before moving to a midfield role out of necessity. He has made the position his, featuring ahead of Oriol Romeu, who has had to be content with a place on the bench.

Andreas Christensen has featured 33 times across all competitions and has yet to open his account for the season. The defender is expected to feature prominently against the French champions when La Blaugrana visit Paris in 10 days.

Barcelona outclass 10-man Las Palmas to continue fine form

Barcelona had too much class for Las Palmas as they claimed a 1-0 win to move to within five points of rivals Real Madrid. The Spanish champions enjoyed a successful game in front of their fans, overcoming their opposition who ended the game with 10 players.

Las Palmas struggled to cope with Barcelona but saw their task get much tougher as goalkeeper Alvaro Valles was sent off in the first half for a foul. They managed to keep the home side out until the second half, when João Felix found Raphinha, who slotted home.

The home side held off their opposition and saw Ferran Torres return from injury as a second-half substitute for Lamine Yamal. La Blaugrana claimed all three points to extend their domestic unbeaten run, which goes back to January.