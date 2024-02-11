Barcelona given boost as star man likely to return to starting XI to face Granada in La Liga fixture - Reports

Barcelona are set to welcome goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen back to first-team action as they prepare to take on Granada in La Liga. La Blaugrana's first-choice shot-stopper is set to return after spending nearly three months on the sidelines.

Germany international Ter Stegen was with the national team in November when he had to leave due to an injury he picked up at his club. He was struggling with a back problem and had to undergo surgery back in Barcelona to correct the problem.

Barcelona boss Xavi turned to academy graduate Inaki Pena to provide cover for the experienced German goalkeeper since his injury. Pena has been in goal for 17 matches since November, keeping just three clean sheets.

As per Sport, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set to be named in the squad for the match against Granada on Sunday, February 11. Barca are set to face Granada after three successive drawn matches between the sides in recent seasons.

La Blaugrana won six drew two and lost two of their 10 league matches since Ter Stegen picked up his injury in November. They are third, 11 points behind Real Madrid in the league standings with a game in hand. They have won four of their last five games, and are in a rich vein of form despite Xavi's recent announcement of a summer departure.

Ter Stegen has been a stalwart for the Catalan giants since becoming the first-choice goalkeeper in 2015. He has now featured 394 times for the club and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in world football at present.

Barcelona handed boost as stars return from injury

Barcelona have struggled with injuries to star players since the start of the season, and are still without the services of Gavi, Marcos Alonso, and Alejandro Balde. However, Ter Stegen and Raphinha are set to return to action for them.

The Brazilian winger has been out of action since featuring in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals against Osasuna, having picked up a hamstring injury. The former Leeds United man missed seven matches for the side, who are also without Vitor Roque due to a suspension.

Raphinha's recovery will reduce the load on 16-year-old gem Lamine Yamal, who has featured in every game since his injury. Xavi will have multiple options in attack to prosecute the match against Granada this weekend.