"Barcelona would be a good choice" - Franck Ribery explains why Bayern Munich should let go of Robert Lewandowski 

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has advised the Bavarians to let Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski leave the club in the summer. The Frenchman also believes that despite their recent struggles, Barcelona remain a big club and has backed the Pole to join them.

With just over a year left on his contract, Lewandowski has reportedly (via ESPN) expressed his desire to leave Bavaria in the summer. Bayern want to keep hold of their star and have proposed an extension but the 33-year-old has refused to renew.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn recently hinted (via The12thMan) that the club might force the No. 9 to fulfil his contractual obligations. Ribery, who spent 12 years at Bayern, does not agree with Kahn’s approach and has urged the club not to risk creating a toxic atmosphere.

When asked whether or not it was risky to keep the Poland international against his wishes, Ribery said (via Sportowefakty):

“There is nothing to cheat, there is such a risk. A footballer forced to stay can be frustrated and angry. However, I would love to find a solution that will make everyone happy. And Lewandowski and Bayern, I understand the club because it will be very difficult to find a new Lewandowski. I repeat: we are talking about the best striker in the world in recent years. Nobody sells such a player willingly.”

Emphasizing how the Pole's departure won't erase his past records for the club, he went on to add:

“But again: Lewandowski wants this change, he is looking for a new spark, he needs a new "challenge". This situation is not easy. May there be a good solution for everyone. If Robert leaves, nobody and nothing will erase what he has done for Bayern. But I would also like him to leave in style.”

Next, the Frenchman discussed Lewandowski’s possible move to Barcelona, claiming that the Blaugrana were still a big club.

When asked whether on not it was good for Lewandowski to move to Barcelona, Ribery replied:

“Good! Barca is Barca. This is a company. Sure, they have their problems, but even if they are not as strong as 5-6 years ago, they are still big. It is known that then they had an amazing team, players who played together for many years. Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Pique, Alves, Alba… It's different now, but there is no shortage of talent there. Yes, if Lewy were to leave Bayern, Barcelona would be a good choice.”

Ribery hails Barcelona target Lewandowski as the best striker he has played with

In his illustrious career, Ribery has played with many exceptional forwards. However, the Frenchman has admittedly not played with anyone more dependable than the two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award winner.

When asked whether or not Lewandowski was the best striker he has played with, Ribery said:

“Different than the ones I played with. But Luca Toni, Miro Klose, Mario Gomez - they were great too. However, it seems to me that Lewandowski weighed the most for the team. We Bayern players could always count on Robert. Also in difficult times when we were not doing well.”

Over the course of his career, Lewandowski has played 374 matches for Bayern, recording 344 goals and 72 assists, winning a total of 19 trophies.

