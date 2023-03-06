Barcelona great Luis Suarez explains why he advised Neymar to join Manchester City over PSG

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed that he advised his ex-teammate Neymar to move to Manchester City over Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, the Uruguayan revealed that he and Lionel Messi encouraged the Brazilian to move to England over France.

Suarez also insisted that the pair believed that if Neymar stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d'Or.

"If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d'Or for sure. My opinion is that if he had stayed, he would have won."

"We went to talk to Neymar and told him: 'Ney, if you want to win everything, stay here'. There are all environments that are sometimes difficult to control."

"We, as friends, advised him to stay, but it's his decision, his family's. We said: 'Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, that football will be better there. But in France?"

Neymar's €222 million move to the Ligue 1 giants still holds the record for the most expensive transfer in football history. Since joining PSG, the Brazilian has scored 118 goals and assisted 77 times in 173 appearances. He has also won a multitude of domestic trophies but has failed to win the Champions League, coming close in 2020 when Les Parisiens lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez formed a deadly trio at Barcelona over the three seasons they were together. In 450 games, they combined for an unbelievable 364 goals and 173 assists. In the three-year period they won La Liga twice, the Champions League once as well as two Copa del Rey triumphs and a FIFA Club World Cup victory.

Liverpool join Barcelona and Arsenal in race for Premier League midfielder

The Belgian is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has emerged as an option for Premier League side Liverpool alongside Barcelona and Arsenal, according to Football Insider. The Belgian's contract is set to expire over the upcoming summer. He has garnered interest from the Blaugrana but the La Liga side are expected to face competition for his signature.

With the possible departure of Sergio Busquets, who has not yet been offered a contract, and Franck Kessie, Tielemans could be a key addition to Xavi's side. The Belgian has been a key part of Leicester's squad over the past few seasons and is also a regular starter for the national team.

