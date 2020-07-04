Barcelona great Rivaldo slams Quique Setien for potential Lionel Messi departure

Former Barcelona attacker Rivaldo has slammed Quique Setien for the situation at the club.

Rivaldo believes Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi's wish to leave the club has not been helped by Setien.

Lionel Messi is weighing up his options according to reports

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo slammed Quique Setien for the way he has dealt with the situation surrounding Lionel Messi and the dressing room.

According to the Brazilian, Setien does not fit the bill to remain as Barcelona coach. Rivaldo believes that the Catalans should have recruited a more internationally recognised figure on the touchline.

Citing the pointless substitution of Antoine Griezmann against Atletico Madrid in Barcelona's last game, Rivaldo explained how Setien is far from capable of leading the Spanish champions.

He also shared his thoughts on the Messi situation, urging the Argentine to depart if it stays this way in Barcelona.

"Setien has no qualifications," says Barcelona great Rivaldo

Quique Setien has come under fire for not being able to produce results for Barcelona

Various publications have reported that Messi could be looking to end the final best years of his career elsewhere, as the situation at Barcelona continues to worsen.

The Barcelona skipper has been incredibly vocal this year in the media, as seen in his criticism of Eric Abidal earlier in February. Having faltered in the La Liga title race since the restart, Setien and Barcelona have not helped their case further.

Rivaldo believes that the hostile environment within the club coupled with poor transfer strategies and a poor form may have Messi reconsidering his immediate future at Barcelona.

The former Barcelona attacker said:

"It's a tough moment for the club and a Messi exit could shake up the whole club from the president, the directors and manager."

"The results are also getting worse lately, and the club could end up letting the La Liga title slip to Real Madrid, so, all this generates a lot of speculation and instability."

Adding that the Barcelona president is to blame for hiring an unqualified coach such as Setien, he remarked:

"The president also has the extra responsibility of signing Quique Setién and, with all the respect, Setien has no qualifications to be the Barcelona coach."

"For me, Barcelona should have an internationally recognised manager that will have the respect of the players."

Lionel Messi lines one up against Atletico Madrid

Clarifying with the example of Griezmann's substitution in the 2-2 draw against Atleti, the former Barcelona man concluded:

"That Antoine Griezmann substitution in the last match proved it, and, personally, if I was Griezmann I wouldn't have bothered going on the pitch that late on in the match. Simeone's face said it all."

Setien will most likely be relieved off his duties at the end of the season, or even earlier if Barcelona fail to close the gap on Real Madrid.

As for Messi, his contract expires at the end of next season. The board may have to sign a coach who is a better man-manager; someone who can reinstall the feel-good factor at the Camp Nou.

An away fixture against Villarreal will come as a real test for Barcelona's resilience and character. The Blaugrana are four points adrift of Real Madrid in the La Liga summit, as Los Blancos close in on their first league title since 2017.

Lionel Messi and co will have to be at their brilliant best in the coming weeks if they are to stand any chance of retaining the La Liga title.

