Reports: Lionel Messi set to snub new Barcelona contract

According to reports, Lionel Messi will not extend his contract with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has been at the centre of a media storm due to some of his recent comments.

Lionel Messi is reportedly not willing to sign a new deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is set to snub a new contract from Barcelona due to various off-field issues, as per Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

The Barcelona skipper's contract expires in 2021 and the aforementioned report suggests he has called off all contract extension talks to the deal he signed in 2017.

According to the report, Lionel Messi does not want to remain at the Camp Nou due to the hostile environment created by the Spanish media, who seem to hold him responsible for every backlash revolving around Barcelona and their dressing room problems.

Further, Lionel Messi is also distraught with the team's recent results and quality.

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona on a free after his contract expires

Lionel Messi has been in the limelight for criticising players and club representatives of late

Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge, had reportedly been in talks over a new deal with the club since last year. But the player has now called off all contract extension talks with the club.

His representatives, as well as those of the club, are not yet ready to respond to these rumours.

Lionel Messi has attracted attention from the Spanish media for his recent comments on a host of issues, including the one against Eric Abidal.

He hit out at the legendary defender who had earlier implied that the players were in some way responsible for Ernesto Valverde's sacking. Lionel Messi had responded to Abidal's comments and said:

"Those responsible for the area of sports management must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make."

"Those responsible for the area of sports management must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make."

Lionel Messi's stance further read:

"Finally, I think that when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise we are getting everyone dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true."

Earlier in February, Lionel Messi had also openly criticised his teammates, stating that this Barcelona team is not good enough to win the Champions League.

Lionel Messi's 700th career goal was not enough to take Barcelona over the line against Atleti

These reports have apparently led to the media publishing rumours about Barcelona's poster boy. The chaos caused by Quique Setien's dismal run of form in the La Liga and Arthur Melo's transfer to Juventus have not helped either.

Barcelona have now lost ground in the title race after Real Madrid's narrow win against Getafe and they are four points behind their fierce rivals.

Lionel Messi has scored more goals Barcelona than the next three players on the all-time list combined:



❍ Lionel Messi (630)

❍ César (232)

❍ László Kubala (194)

❍ Luis Suárez (193)



Lionel Messi is Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/dyoQG0xTRS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2020

Barcelona were held to a second draw in as many games against Atletico Madrid in their last outing. The Catalan giants couldn't secure all three points despite Lionel Messi bagging his 700th senior career goal.

With just five games in hand, it's safe to say that only an almighty slip-up from Real Madrid can help Barcelona win the La Liga title.

Lionel Messi and co., however, will turn their full focus on the difficult away game at Villarreal on July 5.

