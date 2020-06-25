Lionel Messi fans in Bangladesh break lockdown regulations to celebrate Barcelona star's birthday

Lionel Messi fans in Bangladesh charged for celebrating star's birthday in cafe.

Lionel Messi is one strike away from reaching 700 career goals.

Lionel Messi

A group of Lionel Messi fans in Bangladesh have been fined for breaching the COVID-19 lockdown rules and celebrating the global footballing superstar's birthday in a cafe.

There were 15 men aged between 17 and 32, all together in a cafe rejoicing the enigma that is Lionel Messi. They cut a cake on his behalf and drank coffee, before a group of magistrates raided the place and deemed both the cafe and Lionel Messi's fans as guilty.

The incident took place in the Indian border town of Damurhuda on Wednesday, April 24. The magistrates charged 100 takas (approximately $1.15) from each of the 15 Lionel Messi fans, along with fining the cafe with a massive 6000 takas. ($70)

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, countries from all across the world have or had announced a state of lockdown in order to curb the spread. While European countries such as Spain, England and Germany have restricted the number of cases, a host of Asian nations are beginning to suffer horribly from the virus.

Lionel Messi is treated as a religion by fans

Lionel Messi is in line to score his 700th career goal against Celta Vigo

Not to mention, the Serie A, EPL, La Liga and Bundesliga are all back and running in full flow, albeit with restrictions and protocols.

The country of Bangladesh presently has over 1,00,000 cases and 1,582 recorded deaths, and while there have been a few relaxation to suffice the necessities of people, this group of ardent Lionel Messi supporters decided to breach the rules and celebrate their idol's birthday.

Firaz Hossain, a magistrate in the area, called for an online hearing to finalise the penalty for the guilty. He said:

"They appeared before a mobile court in the street and were fined 100 taka each. The cafe was fined US$70. They flouted social distancing rules and went out in the evening. They breached our lockdown order."

Players come and go, but Leo Messi is Mr Barcelona 💯 pic.twitter.com/twqsOEa5zB — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2020

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi is far greater than just a world-class football player. He is present in the souls of many observers of the game, as there is nothing that he cannot do on the pitch.

The Barcelona skipper turned 33 yesterday, reminding his fans and the fraternity of the edits he has made to the game's history books. In his 722 games for Barcelona, Lionel Messi has struck a staggering 629 goals and added 270 assists besides winning four Champions League and 10 La Liga trophies along with various individual honours.

Lionel Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Ors in his career

His influence on the pitch is far more than what the numbers suggest, as Lionel Messi has creativity, dribbling finesse, composure and otherworldly balance in his armoury.

Lionel Messi is one to be remembered for centuries, but nothing during these tumultuous times stands ahead of health and well-being.

The above incident comes not in the form of an example, rather a lesson to everyone who is combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Zahidul Alam, owner of the coffee shop, conceded:

"I could not just send them home as they were very excited about Messi's birthday."

ᴍᴇꜱꜱɪ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ



🆕 Don't miss 'Messi the Idol'

📌 A report about how he signed for Barça, his time at @FCBmasia and his games in the Miniestadi playing for @FCBarcelonaB



Enjoy it on Barça TV+!

👉 https://t.co/r92AK8anWt 👈#OnlyForCulers pic.twitter.com/FQatwX0lcp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 23, 2020

He certainly faced the consequences for the wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi prepares for his next outing against Celta Vigo, with nothing but head-to-head record this season separating Real Madrid from Barcelona at the top of the table.

Should he score, it will Lionel Messi's 700th career goal at the senior level.

