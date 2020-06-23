Barcelona star Vidal opens up on "strange feeling" and bemoans lack of fans in stadiums

Barcelona star Arturo Vidal believes the atmosphere has completely changed in empty stadiums.

Barcelona take on Athletic Club in the La Liga later today.

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal shares his opinion on new protocols

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has opened up on playing under the new protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, labelling the procedures his side follow as 'strange.' Vidal, very honest in his admission, added that it is extremely difficult to retain focus and stay motivated to play in empty stadiums.

The Barcelona star also shed light on what to expect from the Athletic Bilbao challenge, along with providing his opinion on the new Champions League rules for the rest of the season.

Football returned to various parts of Europe following the coronavirus outbreak with a host of regulations aimed at maintaining the distance between the players and facilitate sanitation.

The Bundesliga was the first league to return, followed by La Liga and most recently, the Premier League. Following norms advised by the government, the Spanish top-flight has taken measures and performed regular phases of testing as well.

"It's strange and complicated," says Barcelona's Vidal

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal spoke on football without fans

It has been entirely different from before, not just with respect to the lack of atmosphere in the stadiums but also the pedestrian pace at which the games are unfolding.

Barcelona midfielder Vidal had his say on what it is like to play without fans. Speaking to Radio Cooperativa in an interview, he said:

"It's strange and complicated, from the things we have to do before games to the fixed protocols, as they are things you couldn't imagine before. People gave you feelings we don't have now before we even got to the stadium."

Vidal continued, mentioning that he does not even want to don the Barcelona shirt on the field without supporters.

"Now the atmosphere has changed completely.You don't have the motivation of your fans and it's very difficult to concentrate or, even, to want to go on the pitch. Football is about the atmosphere its fans create."

After a couple of comfortable victories in their opening two La Liga games, Barcelona dropped two valuable points against Sevilla last time out. The game ended 0-0, much to the frustration of the Barcelona faithful.

Vidal and Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga next

Meanwhile, arch rivals Real Madrid pipped Real Sociedad to move level on points with Barcelona. This sets up an enthralling climax to the title race, but Vidal knows his side have to turn their full attention to the Bilbao game.

"It will be an intense game, very hard, Athletic is a team that pressures at all times, always the games with them are very difficult, so we will try to do it in the best way and improve what was done against Seville," the Barcelona star added.

Lastly, Vidal also spoke about his view on the new rules in the UCL. After holding Napoli at home, Barcelona will now aim to go through to the quarters. From then on, however, matches are set to be played as a straight knockout.

Vidal feels it adds to the excitement, as he concluded:

"A single-elimination format in the Champions League? I like that a lot. You risk it all in 90 minutes. I want it to happen."

Barcelona face-off against Atheltic Club, after which their next assignments include Celta Vigo (away) and Atletico Madrid at home.

