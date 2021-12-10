Barcelona handed blow as star man set to be unavailable until 2022 due to injury - Reports

Barcelona have suffered a massive setback as Dutch forward Memphis Depay came off limping in the club's 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.

According to AS, the former Lyon forward underwent tests that have confirmed a hamstring tear in his left leg. Barcelona are yet to provide an update about Depay's return to action, but reports suggest he could be on the sidelines for at least a month.

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer after he saw out his contract at Olympique Lyon. The Dutch forward has been one of the shining lights in what has been a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for Barcelona.

Depay has scored eight goals in 21 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season. The 27-year-old, though, is set to join a lengthy injury list at Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out due to injury. Meanwhile, Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement after getting diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'. Sergi Roberto recently underwent surgery for an injury to the rectus femoris of his right leg. The Spaniard is set to spend at least three months on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba also suffered an injury during the club's disappointing loss at Bayern Munich. The left-back underwent tests that confirmed 'discomfort in the hamstrings of his right leg'.

He could miss Barcelona's La Liga clash with Osasuna on Sunday.

Barcelona need reinforcements in January due to their ongoing injury crisis

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Despite facing debts totalling almost €1.35 billion, Barcelona will need to sign new players during the January transfer window to salvage their stuttering campaign.

They are seventh in La Liga, a whopping 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid and six points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, defeat at Bayern Munich meant Barcelona suffered group-stage elimination for the first time in two decades.

It was their second defeat in consecutive games, following their La Liga reverse at home to Real Betis last weekend.

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to sign a striker in January. Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Manchester United stars Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Blaugrana are also likely to promote and provide opportunities to more academy graduates during the second half of the season. Alejandro Balde could make just his fourth appearance of the season this weekend against Osasuna.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona fare in the remainder of the season, considering the injuries to key first-team players.

