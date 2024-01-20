Barcelona handed boost as injured star is expected to be fit for Real Betis clash - Reports

Barcelona have received a welcome boost with defender Andreas Christensen reportedly available for their upcoming La Liga clash against Real Betis on Sunday, January 21. The Danish centre-back went off injured in their recent 3-1 win over third-tier side Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana have had an injury-stricken season so far, with multiple players spending time on the sidelines. Former Chelsea star Christensen gave manager Xavi a headache when he pulled up with an injury in the first half against Unionistas on Thursday.

The Denmark international was quickly withdrawn at half-time of the Copa del Rey last 16 clash, with 16-year-old La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi taking his place. The youngster completed the match, helping the Spanish champions book their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

According to Diario AS (via Barca Blaugranes), the substitution was just a precautionary measure and Christensen has not suffered a major injury. The 27-year-old is expected to be available for their return to league action this weekend.

Barcelona are set to face Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and are looking to complete the double over them, having won 5-0 earlier this season.

The Catalans will also be able to welcome back Uruguayan stalwart Ronald Araujo back to their squad, having missed him in their match against Unionistas. The Uruguayan defender picked up a red card in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid, ruling him out of the next game.

Barcelona will still be without Spanish defenders Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso, as well as on-loan full-back Joao Cancelo, for the match. They are in fourth place in La Liga, eight points behind rivals Girona, who lead the way with 49 points after 20 rounds of matches.

Barcelona set for Athletic Club meeting in Copa del Rey

Barcelona found their way past third-tier Unionistas in the Copa del Rey to progress to the last eight of the tournament. They have been drawn against Athletic Club, who defeated Deportivo Alaves, in the quarterfinals.

The Basque club are managed by Ernesto Valverde, who has previously been in charge of the Blaugrana, and won the competition with them in 2018. They are also ahead of the Catalan side in the league standings, albiet having played a game more.

Xavi will lead his side to Campo San Mames for their cup match on Wednesday, January 24 looking to advance to the semifinals. They will be keen to succeed in the competition, with the manager facing pressure for his side's inconsistent performances