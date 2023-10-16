Barcelona handed boost as injured star could return with Pedri for El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona are set to welcome back Robert Lewandowski to the fold ahead of their El Clasico match against Real Madrid on October 28, as per Barca Universal. The Polish striker picked up an ankle injury earlier this month and has been out of action since.

He skipped international duty as well, which has now reportedly helped the striker recover faster. Barca are back in action later this week with a La Liga match against Athletic Club. They will then face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League before clashing with Real Madrid the following weekend.

The reported news out of the Barcelona camp is that Lewandowski should be back just in time for the big game, but is unlikely to start. Given that he will be without match practice for almost a month, the veteran forward will likely find a spot on the bench.

Regardless, it will be a big boost for the Catalan giants to have their leading striker back in the fold for a high-octane clash. He has registered six goals and four assists in 10 games this season. Overall, he has 39 goals and 12 assists in 56 games since joining them last season.

Along with Lewandowski, Pedri is also expected to return to the squad after picking up a knock in late August. The Spanish midfielder is also likely to feature from the bench.

Barcelona unbeaten in La Liga, Real Madrid top the table

Both teams are in fine form heading into this month's El Clasico. While Xavi's men are unbeaten in the Spanish league this season, Real Madrid are at the top of the standings in the 2023-24 campaign. Real Madrid boast the best defence (six conceded) while Barca have the best attack (21 scored) in the league.

Barca are third in the table, having registered six wins and three draws in nine games, putting them on 21 points after nine gameweeks. Real Madrid have eight wins and one defeat from their league encounters, placing them at the top with 24 points. Girona surprisingly come second, with 22 points (seven wins, one draw, one loss).