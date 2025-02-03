Barcelona handed Gavi injury update after he was stretchered off the pitch in win against Alaves: Reports

According to Diario AS, Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been given the all-clear after he was involved in a brutal clash of heads in his side's 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday (February 2). The Spaniard went up for a header with Tomas Conechny and both players collided and had to be substituted after falling flat.

Viewers were left concerned after the reported interaction between the midfielder and the club physio, where he was asked (via Get Spanish Football News):

“What day is it today?”

The 20-year-old responded:

“I have no f**king idea.”

Fermin Lopez came in as a replacement and saw out the game for Blaugrana. According to the report, Gavi, who was rushed to hospital after the collision, has been cleared to return to the field and will be available for the side's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Valencia on Thursday (February 6).

Hansi Flick will have a decision to make when his side return to action in midweek. The young midfielder could be rested for the match, with Lopez available to step in. Gavi has been in fine form for Barcelona this season, bagging two goals and three assists from 21 games.

"We have to make pressure on them" - Barcelona boss keen to keep pressure on LaLiga table-toppers

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged his side to keep winning after their hard-fought victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. The Catalan club are third on the LaLiga table, three points behind second-place Atletico Madrid and four behind Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press after the match, the German tactician pressed the importance of applying pressure on the Madrid clubs with more wins. Flick said (via FotMob):

"Today we gave a really good answer because it was a tough match and Alaves, they defend really good. I think for us it's a good situation, better than before. It was necessary to win today, and the team did good because the pressure was on them. Atletico and Real, they are fantastic teams... we have to do our job. We are some points behind, so we have to win. We have to make pressure on them."

Barcelona have won their last two league games and will be confident of catching up with the teams ahead of them in the second half of the campaign. The Catalan side have scored the most goals in LaLiga this season — 60 goals from 22 games.

