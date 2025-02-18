Barcelona handed transfer boost as Bayern Munich drop out of race to sign defender - Reports

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that the club are not eyeing reported Barcelona target Jonathan Tah. The German defender is in the final few months of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Tah has previously confirmed that he will leave the BayArena at the end of the season in search of a new adventure. The 29-year-old played a crucial role in Leverkusen's Bundesliga triumph last season and is highly regarded across Europe.

The Catalans are also among his suitors, and his contract situation makes him an enticing prospect for the club. The LaLiga giants are facing financial difficulties and are keen to sign Tah for free.

It was previously believed that Bayern Munich would pose a problem to Barcelona's plans. However, the Catalans have now received a boost in their pursuit of the German. Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Freund insisted that the Bavarians are happy with their backline.

"Tah's name is not in our thoughts now. Our defence is at a high level and it is not something that is on Bayern's table for next season," Freund.

It is believed that Tah also prefers a move to Camp Nou, which could work in Barcelona's favor. However, the Catalans may have to offload players before they can manage a deal.

The LaLiga giants have already tied Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi down to new deals, while Inigo Martinez is likely to follow suit. Eric Garcia could also extend his stay but Andreas Christensen could be offloaded in the summer. Interestingly, Bayern Munich were heavily linked with a move for Araujo last year, but those rumors have dried up.

Barcelona offered chance to sign a Bayern Munich star this summer

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports. However, sporting director Deco has turned down the offer.

Kimmich's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 30-year-old has been indispensable for the Bavarians this season, registering one goal and 10 assists from 34 games.

Bayern Munich remain eager to tie him down to an extension and are already engaged in talks for a new deal. Meanwhile, Barcelona are happy with the midfield options at their disposal and have decided not to move for Kimmich this summer.

