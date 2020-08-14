Barcelona head coach Quique Setien called Bayern Munich a complete side, as he faced the media before the Bluagrana's UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against the German champions.

"A lot of things about them worry us," Setien said.

"They are a complete side – they can pressure you, they can defend too, they have a lot of threats with a lot of players in attack. They press you well, we know this, but let’s see if we can beat their press."

However, the Barcelona head coach also said that he was confident in his team's ability to keep possession and work the ball around the opposition's pressing.

"Something we have going for us is our ability to keep the ball and overcome that pressing from other teams. If we get through that we can hurt them."

Setien stressed on the need for his side to be clinical against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final. The Barcelona head coach said that it will be a game in which both sides have enough chances to score. But will be decided by who takes those chances better.

On being asked what formation Barcelona would use in the game against Bayern Munich, Setien was guarded. He stated that it was important for his side to adapt to different situations within the game.

"We have considered many things, but we will not see it until tomorrow. We may think that the formation is important, but perhaps it is not so important. We know the talent and speed they have."

Setien also said that keeping possession and using the ball effectively is the best way for Barcelona to hurt Bayern Munich.

"They’re a special attacking side and when they have the ball we’ll have no option but to defend. It’ll be better for us to keep the ball and try to hurt them in the best way possible."

Lewandowski not at Messi's level: Barcelona head coach Quique Setien

Setien stressed on the need for Barcelona to deliver a complete team performance if they are to win.

Setien also talked up Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski but said that he's not up to the level of the Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

"Lewandowski is a great footballer but I don’t think he’s up to Leo. It’s clear, he’s in a great moment and he’s very well assisted by teammates. Leo we also saw him against Napoli. It’s good that we can enjoy of footballers like that."

The 61-year-old Barcelona head coach warned his side that they would all have to play their part if they are to win this game and not just rely on Messi's brilliance.

Setien said that Barcelona's best chance to win would only come from a collective performance of all 11 players, who support Messi.

"Leo Messi can help us win this game, of course, but I always believe in the strength of the team. You have to help Messi and give him the ball. It’s true he can make goals for himself but without the strength of the team, Leo would be less, just like any other player you can highlight."

The winner of this quarter-final at the Estadio Da Luz will face Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-final.