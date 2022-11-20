Barcelona could hijack Chelsea move to sign 24-year-old attacker: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are plotting a hijack move for 24-year-old Chelsea target Rafael Leao.

Leao has been in great form for AC Milan so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 20 games. However, the attacker couldn't impress in either leg of Milan's UEFA Champions League clash against the Blues.

The defending Italian champions lost by an aggregate of 5-0. Chelsea remain interested in the attacker and will monitor his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Leao's contract with the Rossoneri runs till the summer of 2024. He currently has a release clause of €150 million. A middle ground in terms of fees could be hit if Leao intends to leave the Italian club.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their attack as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja have struggled to impress.

Barcelona have hijacked a few of the Premier League side's transfer moves this summer. The likes of Jules Kounde and Raphinha favored a move to Spain. Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen, meanwhile, arrived at the club from the London-based club as well.

Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta won't swap any club trophy for the FIFA World Cup

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a great representative for Chelsea since signing in 2012. He has made 493 appearances for the club, winning 10 trophies in the process. He has won two UEFA Champions League trophies as well.

However, Azpilicueta won't swap any of his club trophies to win the FIFA World Cup with Spain. Speaking to The Telegraph, the defender said (via A Stamford Bridge too far):

“Why would I swap any trophies? I want to get another one, this one if I can. I made my debut for Spain against Uruguay here in Qatar, in Doha, in 2013, so it would be a good story for me to win the World Cup here.

"We have a brilliant opportunity. We have an amazing group, we can play our football and after that it’s a tournament where you cannot make any mistakes, where you have to start well and small details make the difference. We will try our best and, of course, I’d love to add this trophy to my cabinet.”

