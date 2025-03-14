Barcelona hold talks with Arsenal star as they eye move in the summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Thomas Partey, and have initiated talks over a deal for the Ghanaian midfielder, according to a report in TBR Football. Partey's contract with the Gunners will expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and he's yet to sign a new deal.

Ad

In November last year, Mikel Arteta claimed the club would speak to the Ghanaian midfielder over a new deal. However, as per the aforementioned report, an extension seems unlikely for Partey because Arsenal are keen to make major reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

With the arrival of Andrea Berta as the new sporting director, the Gunners are set to make huge summer signings. According to GIVEMRSPORT, the Italian businessman aims to make reinforcements across multiple positions, such as left-back, defensive midfielder, striker and more.

Ad

Trending

Due to the revamp at Emirates, Thomas Partey could depart from North London on a free transfer. However, finding potential suitors won't be an issue for the Ghanaian midfielder, as Barcelona are interested in securing his services. Despite the interest, Barcelona won't be able to offer Thomas Partey his current wages, reportedly £200,000 a week.

La Blaugrana were keen on signing Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, but the German midfielder recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga giants. Apart from Barca, Partey's former club, Atletico Madrid, are also interested in signing the 31-year-old.

Ad

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi talks about his favorite memory with the club

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Spanish defender Pau Cubarsi has revealed that Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Super Cup final is his best memory. La Blaugrana defeated Carlo Ancelotti's side 5-2 to win the Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, January 12.

Ad

Cubarsi stated that the game is special because he won his first accolade with La Blaugrana after a dominant victory over Los Blancos. He said (via Barca Universal):

"My best memory is when we played in the final of the Super Cup and we beat Real Madrid 5-2 and I was able to win my first title with the club of my life."

Ad

Pau Cubarsi also gave his opinion on facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. He said:

"Well, little by little, the truth is that it would be a good final."

The Catalan giants defeated Benfica 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Next, they'll face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback