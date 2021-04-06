Barcelona hold talks with RB Leipzig striker - Reports

Barcelona have started preparing for the summer windows and it now appears that the club have already held talks with one of the most promising young strikers in Germany.

According to Express via Fussball Transfers, new Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has been in touch with Pini Zahavi, the agent of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. Barcelona are eager to reinforce their attack ahead of next season and could make a move for the Frenchman in the summer.

Nkunku is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy, who rose through the ranks at the club to make his professional debut in the 2015/16 season. However, the Frenchman failed to break into the first team at PSG and eventually joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019.

Since then, Nkunku has appeared 75 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 12 goals. He also has seven goals and eight assists from 31 games in all competitions this season. His brilliant form this season has generated interest from the top teams around Europe, including Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also looking to add a striker to their squad in the summer. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Edinson Cavani and the race for Erling Haaland’s signature already looking tricky, Ole Gunner Solskjaer has turned his attention to Nkunku.

We now control our own destiny. pic.twitter.com/OhXqYNRXzq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 5, 2021

However, Barcelona are the clear favorites to secure the Frenchman’s signature. The Catalans are also among the clubs vying for Erling Haaland’s signature and have already met with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

A move to secure the Norwegian striker’s services could be tricky, given the financial conditions at Camp Nou. As such, Blaugrana’s interest in Nkunku does make sense.

Barcelona linked to a host of players ahead of the summer

Advertisement

Christopher Nkunku

Barcelona are tipped to have a busy summer and have already linked to a host of players. Erling Haaland continues to be on their radar while Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum could finally secure their dream moves to the Camp Nou ahead of next season.

#mufc are following the progress of RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. Barcelona have reportedly held talks with the players agent, Tottenham and Arsenal also interested. [express] — TheRedDevils🔴🔴 (@RedDevils__MUFC) April 6, 2021

Former Barcelona youngster Eric Garcia, whose current contract with Manchester City ends in the summer, is also tipped to return to the Camp Nou. With Lionel Messi’s contract extension also a possibility, the Blaugrana could well be on their way back to the top next season.