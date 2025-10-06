Barcelona icon Xavi makes feelings clear when asked if he’s better midfielder than Real Madrid hero Zinedine Zidane

Barcelona icon Xavi believes that Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane was a better midfielder than him. He rates the Frenchman, but did not bat an eye when asked if any of the current stars were better.

Ad

In a clip posted by content creators Adrian Contreras and Unai Zaballa, Xavi was asked to stay silent until he heard a better midfielder's name. He was started off with Arda Guler, Gavi, Kobbie Mainoo, Eduardo Camavinga, Pablo Barrios, and Tijjani Reijnders, and the Spanish legend was unmoved.

The creators went on to name Martin Zubimendi, Federico Valverde, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Pedri and Kevin De Bruyne next, and the Barcelona legend did not believe any of them were better. The list then had some iconic names with Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Claude Makelele mentioned, but Xavi did not think any of them were above him.

Ad

Trending

However, when Real Madrid legend Zidane was named, Xavi quickly admitted defeat. He did not offer any explanation, but said that the Frenchman was the better midfielder.

Zinedine Zidane and Xavi have faced off just 10 times on the pitch, with the Frenchman winning four times and losing three times. Nine of the matches were between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but their last meeting was at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when France knocked out Spain in the Round of 16.

Ad

Former Barcelona manager claimed Xavi was better than Real Madrid legend

Xavi and Zinedine Zidane are considered two of the best midfielders in the history of football. Louis van Gaal is also highly regarded, but the Dutchman is known for his bold takes rather than his managerial stints by the younger generation.

In 2015, Xavi revealed that Van Gaal hailed the Spaniard as the better midfielder than Real Madrid icon Zidane. The Barcelona legend claimed that he did not let it get in his head as he did not want to get carried away and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"[Van Gaal] taught me a lot. He told me 'you are better than Zidane.' I told him thanks, but not to get carried away. I have had a lot of good luck, have had great coaches. We were very unjust with him, he was a great coach."

Xavi retired in 2019 and has managed Barcelona for just over two seasons, winning the league title once, after doing it eight times as a player. Zidane called it time on his career in 2006, and has managed them twice, winning the UEFA Champions League thrice and the league title twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More