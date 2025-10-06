Barcelona icon Xavi makes feelings clear when asked if he’s better midfielder than Real Madrid hero Zinedine Zidane

Barcelona icon Xavi believes that Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane was a better midfielder than him. He rates the Frenchman, but did not bat an eye when asked if any of the current stars were better.
In a clip posted by content creators Adrian Contreras and Unai Zaballa, Xavi was asked to stay silent until he heard a better midfielder's name. He was started off with Arda Guler, Gavi, Kobbie Mainoo, Eduardo Camavinga, Pablo Barrios, and Tijjani Reijnders, and the Spanish legend was unmoved.
The creators went on to name Martin Zubimendi, Federico Valverde, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Pedri and Kevin De Bruyne next, and the Barcelona legend did not believe any of them were better. The list then had some iconic names with Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Claude Makelele mentioned, but Xavi did not think any of them were above him.
However, when Real Madrid legend Zidane was named, Xavi quickly admitted defeat. He did not offer any explanation, but said that the Frenchman was the better midfielder.
Zinedine Zidane and Xavi have faced off just 10 times on the pitch, with the Frenchman winning four times and losing three times. Nine of the matches were between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but their last meeting was at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when France knocked out Spain in the Round of 16.
Former Barcelona manager claimed Xavi was better than Real Madrid legend
Xavi and Zinedine Zidane are considered two of the best midfielders in the history of football. Louis van Gaal is also highly regarded, but the Dutchman is known for his bold takes rather than his managerial stints by the younger generation.
In 2015, Xavi revealed that Van Gaal hailed the Spaniard as the better midfielder than Real Madrid icon Zidane. The Barcelona legend claimed that he did not let it get in his head as he did not want to get carried away and said (via ESPN):
"[Van Gaal] taught me a lot. He told me 'you are better than Zidane.' I told him thanks, but not to get carried away. I have had a lot of good luck, have had great coaches. We were very unjust with him, he was a great coach."
Xavi retired in 2019 and has managed Barcelona for just over two seasons, winning the league title once, after doing it eight times as a player. Zidane called it time on his career in 2006, and has managed them twice, winning the UEFA Champions League thrice and the league title twice.