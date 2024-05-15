Barcelona identify 3 new signings set to be funded by selling Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decided to put star trio Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, and Raphinha up for sale as they look to make new signings. The Catalan giants are keen to increase the level of their squad after losing the league title to rivals Real Madrid this season.

La Blaugrana were deservedly worse off in La Liga this season, losing home and away to both Real Madrid and Girona. Their season was beclouded by the news of manager Xavi leaving at the end of the season, a decision which has since been reversed.

SPORT reports that Xavi's side have identified three players to add quality to their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, and are set to pursue them. Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, as well as Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich are their targets for the summer.

To fund the signings, they will turn to their own squad to move players out to create space and free up funds for the transfers. Defender Ronald Araujo, midfielder Frenkie De Jong, and forward Raphinha are all seen as saleable assets this summer.

Araujo was wanted by Bayern Munich in the January transfer window and is expected to have suitors this summer, once more. De Jong has also been on the radar of multiple sides over the years, and Brazilian forward Raphinha has been on the radar of Saudi clubs.

Barcelona are set to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez for free this summer as part of their squad revamp and will look to follow up the signing with several others.

Barcelona set to face competition from European giants for PSG starlet

Barcelona will face competition from Bayern Munich and Arsenal for the signature of PSG starlet Xavi Simons, who is on loan at RB Leipzig. The Dutchman is said to be interested in a return to Catalunya, where he began training to be a professional footballer.

Simons left Barcelona for Paris in 2017 and has now established himself as one of Europe's finest attacking talents since then. His performances on loan this season have earned him admirers, with Bayern Munich joining La Blaugrana in their interest, as per SPORT.

Simons will likely cost in the region of €60 million, a fee that Barcelona will be unable to pay, given their financial constraints. The 21-year-old may, however, opt for another loan move to the Catalan giants this summer.