Barcelona identify former Premier League striker as an alternative to Manchester United star: Reports

According to reports, Barcelona have started looking for options in case they are unable to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. They are looking at former Middlesbrough and current Girona striker Cristhian Stuani.

There have been multiple reports claiming Cavani will leave Manchester United, either in January or next summer, with Barcelona being a potential destination.

The Uruguayan has potentially lost a starting place in the Manchester United lineup since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. With youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also stepping up, it seems likely that Cavani's time at Old Trafford is over. Injuries haven't helped his case either.

Cavani has also been linked with Brazilian club Corinthians and Argentine club Boca Juniors. Hence, it could possible that Barcelona are unable to sign him next summer.

Many European clubs are interested in Cavani but no decision has yet been made with Manchester United for January transfer window. There are no talks between Edinson Cavani and Corinthians board, as things stand. Timão dream of Cavani but there’s nothing advanced. 🇺🇾🇧🇷 #MUFC Many European clubs are interested in Cavani but no decision has yet been made with Manchester United for January transfer window. There are no talks between Edinson Cavani and Corinthians board, as things stand. Timão dream of Cavani but there’s nothing advanced. 🇺🇾🇧🇷 #MUFCMany European clubs are interested in Cavani but no decision has yet been made with Manchester United for January transfer window. https://t.co/75rcNaUb6f

According to reports, the Catalan club have identified another Uruguayan, Cristhian Stuani, as an option for Cavani. Stuani has scored 94 goals in in 156 appearances for Girona since joining them in 2017. He has scored 12 goals this season in 18 appearances.

Stuani also has experience of Spanish football besides Girona. He has played for Espanyol and spent loan terms with Levante and Racing Santander in La Liga.

Barcelona are currently in desperate need of a decent striker. With Sergio Aguero's heart condition keeping him out, they don't have many options at the top of the pitch. However, with their financial situation, they cannot afford to spend a fortune either. Hence, it will be interesting to see which player they manage to bring to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's season has failed to improve even after signing Xavi as manager

Barcelona announced the signing of club legend Xavi Hernandez as manager last month after sacking Ronald Koeman. They had hoped to improve on their disastrous start to the season and eventually get back to competing for trophies.

It started off well for them as well as they beat Espanyol 1-0 in Xavi's first game in charge. However, Barcelona have only had one win in five matches since then.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages and will now have to compete in the Europa League. They currently sit in eighth position, 18 points off Real Madrid at the top of the table in La Liga.

Needless to say, they will need an impactful January transfer window to revive some sort of form this season.

