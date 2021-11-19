Barcelona identify Uruguayan full-back as backup for Jordi Alba: Reports 

FC Barcelona are eager to tighten their grip over their defensive frailty. The club has identified Alfonso Espino as a long-term projected replacement for the left-back role.

Currently, Jordi Alba has overwatched that delicate area as Barcelona's guardian. Slowly his overgrowing irregularities have made the club ponder a permanent solution rather than stretching it longer with makeshift solutions.

Espino, commonly known as Pacha Espino, plays for fellow La Liga side Cadiz. After establishing his craftsmanship at Nacional in the Uruguayan Primera División, the 29-year-old joined Los Piratas in January 2019. Pacha has been a regular in the side, registering three goals and seven assists from 86 matches.

Cadiz is struggling to build upon where they finished last season (12th). But Espino has caught other clubs' attention performing as one of the best left-backs in the league.

He has scored two goals this season and has displayed a calculative mindset on the defensive back foot. The Uruguayan now finds himself on Barcelona's radar.

Barcelona's overhanging left-back crisis

During the summer transfer window, Barcelona let go of Junior Firpo to Leeds United, who many believed would have carried Alba's role forward. It was shocking to the ardent fans when Firpo was not earning the proper minutes to develop. His stagnant condition eventually resulted in his departure.

Barcelona now have a young Alex Balde as the only other left-back in the team. The starlet has a lot of promise in him. However, he is only 18 years of age. He lacks the valuable experience one needs to fill the shoes of a living legend at the club in Jordi Alba.

( Fichajes) Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Cadiz’s Uruguayan full-back, Pacha Espino, as they look for a reliable backup for Jordi Alba.( Fichajes)

It is imperative to understand that the Spanish international is not getting any younger. Alba has missed out on four La Liga games already due to a muscle injury this season.

Barcelona have dwindled over the prospect of Valencia captain Jose Gaya. But now, with a shoestring budget and Real Madrid displaying a keen interest in the same player, the club has chosen to back out of it.

Thus, the affordable alternative to that desire coincides with their interest in Pacha Espino. Reports indicate that the Uruguayan has a release clause worth €25 million. However, Cadiz could choose to sell him for half the amount next summer if he does not renew his contract, which expires next summer. It is an amount that Barcelona can match despite their financial turmoil.

