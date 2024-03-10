Barcelona include massive release clause in Lamine Yamal’s contract to prevent him from leaving like Neymar: Reports

Barcelona have made a move to avoid another Neymar situation with prodigy Lamine Yamal by reportedly inserting a €1 billion release clause in his contract at the club. The Spanish teenager has emerged as a transfer target for multiple clubs in Europe following his quality performances for La Blaugrana this season.

Yamal first appeared in the Barcelona first team briefly last season at the age of 15, but was not considered a member of their first-team squad. The young forward even appeared for the Spanish U-17 national team at the U-17 Euros last summer and did not play a serious role in pre-season for his club.

Following the exits of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele last summer, manager Xavi needed depth in attack, and Yamal provided it instantly. The 16-year-old impressed so much that he was handed a first senior call-up to the Spanish national team, where he scored on his debut.

Yamal has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Barcelona this season and only signed his first professional contract earlier this season. The teenage sensation is tied to the club on a three-year contract, and they are trying to modify the contract and add a €1 billion release clause, as per Marca.

Yamal has become the latest player to be valued at €1 billion by La Blaugrana after Pedri and Gavi, both of whom have the same release clause. Real Madrid also offers its players contracts with similar release clauses.

Lamine Yamal has found the back of the net four times in La Liga this season, making him the league's highest-ever U-17 goalscorer, ahead of Fati and Iker Muniain. The teenager is already attracting interest from PSG, who are searching for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who will leave in the summer.

Barcelona receive positive injury news ahead of Champions League tie

Barcelona have received a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Napoli. The Spanish champions will have former Leeds United man Raphinha in their squad for the match.

Raphinha was forced off with an apparent ankle injury in the last league match against Mallorca after he was tackled in the box. The Brazilian winger was replaced by 20-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez in the first half of the 1-0 win.

Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed after the game that Raphinha had only picked up a knock and had no serious problems. The winger will be back in the squad for a visit to Naples for their finely-poised tie on Tuesday.