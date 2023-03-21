Barcelona initiate contact over possibility of signing 19-year-old midfielder - Reports

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have reportedly opened talks over the potential signing of promising Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, as per reports from Germany.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign which saw him set up 10 goals in the Bundesliga in just 24 appearances, with a further seven goals to boot.

His impressive displays have garnered interest from top clubs across Europe, including Barcelona.

The Nou Camp is home to some of the best young talents in the world at the moment, including Spanish internationals Pedri Gonzalez, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde, among others. They are now keen to add Wirtz to their growing collection of young superstars and have their sights firmly set on the four-time German international.

Reports suggest Barcelona have opened talks by approaching Wirtz's agent over a move to Catalunya.

However, the teenager is currently tied down to Xabi Alonso's side until the summer of 2027, and the club could reject any offers for him come summer. It has been reported that Wirtz will not be allowed to depart from the Bundesliga before the summer of 2024.

Should this remain to be the case, it could potentially bode well for the Blaugrana as they find themselves in quite a financially strenuous position ahead of the 2023 summer window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set for Barcelona return

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are reportedly closing in on a with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The Gabon captain had a brief spell at Nou Camp after his winter departure from Arsenal in 2022.

He then returned to the Premier League to reunite with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge just months later. However, it was ultimately another short-lived association as Tuchel was quickly replaced by Graham Potter after the closure of the transfer window.

Currently frozen out of action at Stamford Bridge, the 33-year-old could be set to return to Xavi's Barcelona this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Aubameyang dropped a massive transfer hint over his future as he was seen celebrating the Catalans' 2-1 win over Real Madrid last Sunday. The current Chelsea man was spotted in the home dressing room at the Nou Camp, posing for pictures with his former and potentially future teammates.

The striker's current deal in West London runs until the summer of 2024, but he could be allowed to depart for a cut-price fee this summer as Chelsea continue with their high-profile revamp of the squad.

Poll : 0 votes