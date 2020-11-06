Barcelona Injury Update: Umtiti closes in on return, Coutinho faces injury layoff and more — 6th November 2020

Barcelona have not had the best luck with injuries this season and are still waiting on updates from a few players ahead of a crucial month in La Liga. The Catalans have not been at their best in the league in recent weeks and will hope that their superstars return to the top of their game before the end of the year.

Ronald Koeman has already experimented with his squad to a considerable extent and while a few of his efforts have yielded results, Barcelona have been largely underwhelming in domestic competitions so far. The Blaugrana have managed a measly two points in their last four games and desperately need to turn their La Liga campaign around in the coming weeks.

Philippe Coutinho set for stint on the sidelines for Barcelona

Barcelona were dealt a massive injury blow last month as star Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho picked up a hamstring injury after his game against Real Madrid. The attacking midfielder was a key player under Ronald Koeman in Barcelona's first few games of the season and the Catalans will have to find ways to cope with his absence for at least another month.

Coutinho was also omitted for Brazil's squad ahead of two important World Cup qualifiers during the international break and will hope to return for Barcelona ahead of a hectic schedule towards the end of the year.

Ter Stegen was excellent for Barcelona

Barcelona benefitted immensely from the return of Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League. The German shot-stopper singlehandedly won the game for his side on the day and is likely to remain a fixture in the starting eleven.

Samuel Umtiti also seems close to a return and has reportedly resumed training sessions in recent weeks. The injury-prone defender has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and has plenty of work to do after his return to the squad.

Barcelona are currently running out of options in the heart of their defence and Samuel Umtiti might be able to provide a modicum of relief to first-choice centre-backs Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the coming weeks.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS

Ronald Araujo has a biceps femoris injury in his right thigh. All the details: https://t.co/eHoJsESuvA pic.twitter.com/YNxmreqJpG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 29, 2020

Barcelona were dealt yet another injury blow last month as promising Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo suffered a thigh injury. Araujo had won Koeman's trust at the start of the season and will want to return to the fold as soon as possible.

Barcelona take on Real Betis in La Liga this weekend and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. The Catalans have shown signs of promise in recent weeks and will have to take it up a notch to reclaim the La Liga title.

