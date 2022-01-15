Barcelona ‘intensify talks’ with 26-year-old centre-back to cope with potential departure of Ronald Araujo - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The defender's contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and it seems unlikely that he will extend his stay with the German club.

According to todofichajes.com, the Spanish club have revved up their interest in signing Sule. With Gerard Pique now 34-years-old and Ronald Araujo reportedly looking for a transfer, Blaugrana need to strengthen their defense.

However, with their financial woes, they might not be able to spend a lot on quality defenders. Hence a potential free transfer for Sule comes as a golden opportunity for the La Liga club.

Sule joined Bayern Munich in 2017 from 1899 Hoffenheim. Since then, he has made 156 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 23 this season.

Reportedly, a final decision is expected around March or April but it seems unlikely that he'll continue with the Bavarians. Sule has also been linked with Newcastle United for a January transfer. However, if Barcelona come calling, he is likely to join the Spanish side in the summer.

What next for Barcelona?

The 2021-22 season has been abysmal for Blaugrana. Their season started with the shock exit of their talisman Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain due to financial troubles. And boy, have they missed him!

They have already been kicked out of the Champions League in the group stages. The Spanish giants sit in sixth position in the La Liga table, a staggering 17 points behind rivals and league leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's men had hopes for silverware in the Spanish Supercup but were eliminated by Los Blancos this week in the semi-finals.

One could argue that they could still win the Europa League. However, with teams like West Ham United and Sevilla among others, it won't be an easy task.

On the positive side, there has been visible improvement in their performances since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman as manager in November.

They are now just a point away from the top four spot in the league. Moreover, their 3-2 loss against Real Madrid in the Supercup will give them a lot of confidence. It took a 98th minute winner from Fede Valverde for Los Blancos to grab a narrow victory.

Blaugrana have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January and are looking to add more reinforcements. Hence, the remaining six months of the season could be a move towards the rebuild that Xavi and Barcelona fans are hoping for.

