Barcelona interested in 20-year-old star linked with move to Arsenal - Reports

Spanish football giants FC Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Bosnian right-back Amar Dedic, who currently plays for RB Salzburg.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form in Austria not just in the defensive setup but has helped offensively, scoring two goals and assisting three more in 28 appearances. He also scored for his national team in a 3-0 victory over Iceland on Friday, March 24.

FC Barcelona have been on the hunt for a right-back since the departure of Dani Alves. They have tested several players in the position, including Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde, who currently alternate with Ronald Araujo. However, neither player is a pure right-back, and the search for a guaranteed right-back is ongoing.

According to Fichajes.in, FC Barcelona have been closely watching Amar Dedic, whose market value is around €10 million. The young defender is considered a promising talent and has established himself as a regular starter in the RB Salzburg team.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly informed the club's sports management that the priority for the upcoming summer transfer window is to sign a right-back. Hernandez is said to be tired of experimenting with different players in the position and wants a specialist who can provide stability to the team's defense.

Along with FC Barcelona, Italian giants AC Milan and English club Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing Amar Dedic.

Arsenal, in particular, have been linked with the Bosnian star in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to fend off competition from their European rivals to secure his signature.

Barca are in need of a reliable right-back, and their pursuit of Dedic shows their determination to strengthen their position in the defensive setup. With the Bosnian's potential and growing reputation, he could prove to be an exciting prospect for any club willing to invest in him.

Alejandro Grimaldo in advanced talks with Barcelona to return home next season - Reports

According to reports from journalist Pedro Almeida, Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is in advanced talks with FC Barcelona to return to his former club on a free transfer next season.

Grimaldo currently plays for Benfica and has been a standout performer for the Portuguese club, registering five goals and 13 assists in 43 games.

Grimaldo began his career at the Catalan club, playing for their youth team before making his senior debut in 2015. However, he could not establish himself in the first team and moved to Benfica in 2016. Since then, the 27-year-old has become a key player for the Lisbon-based club, catching the eye of his former employers.

If the transfer is complete, Grimaldo will provide a much-needed boost to Barca's left-back position. With his experience and attacking prowess, he could be a valuable addition to the team as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

