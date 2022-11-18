Barcelona interested in €40 million player who left Arsenal for free - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who left Arsenal's youth academy to join the Spanish side.

The 19-year-old left the Gunners to get quicker access to first-team football elsewhere and it has worked out well for him so far. He has made 82 senior appearances for Valencia, contributing five goals and three assists.

Musah also played for England's youth sides before switching to the USMNT, where he has earned 19 caps.

ChuckMe92 Soccer @ChuckMe92Soccer



-Ready to start in a World Cup

-Over 4000 first-team minutes for Valencia

-Youngest to score for Valencia in 79 years

-Youngest American (and Englishman) to score in La Liga



He fits the definition of "levels to this." Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto



El Inter está interesado en él, tal y como ha avanzado Gazzetta.

También el Milan preguntó.

La Juve podría lanzar una ofensiva para junio.

El Valencia pide casi 30M.

Cláusula 100.



🤝 @sanchis14



Just crazy what Yunus Musah has accomplished as a teenager:
-Ready to start in a World Cup
-Over 4000 first-team minutes for Valencia
-Youngest to score for Valencia in 79 years
-Youngest American (and Englishman) to score in La Liga

In an interview with Calciomercato, his agent, Giacomo Guidolin revealed that there were a number of clubs interested in Musah in the summer, including Barcelona. However, he stated that Valencia would either block the move or demand at least €30-€40 million.

He said:

"It's difficult to say now, Valencia intend to block and I don't think they will sell him for less than 30/40 million next summer: they will still try to hold on, but faced with certain figures it's difficult to refuse."

He added:

"Last summer Barcelona also carried out a survey, but the discussion did not develop. To date I see Serie A and the Premier League having an advantage for his future."

Guidolin also revealed that Juventus were interested in signing Musah before Valencia signed him in 2019. He said:

"Yes, Juventus wanted to sign him before Valencia. The sporting director was Paratici, who worked with Pablo Longoria. The bianconeri were unable to snatch him from Arsenal, then Longoria went to Valencia and took him there."

Musah has provided two assists in 11 La Liga appearances this season. His experience in the Spanish top flight could certainly help him settle in at Barcelona if a move happens.

Former Arsenal man rated worst summer signing at Barcelona

In a poll conducted by Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana fans rated Hector Bellerin as the club's worst signing of the summer (via Mirror).

The Spanish right-back joined Barcelona after terminating his contract with Arsenal in the summer. He has made just five appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far.

In the Mundo Deportivo poll, Bellerin had a rating of 4.42 out of 10. For context, Robert Lewandowski, who was named the best summer signing, had a rating of 9.32.

As per the Mirror report, Barca are looking to sign a new right-back in January. They will not renew the former Arsenal man's one-year contract, and he could leave Camp Nou as a free agent next summer.

