Barcelona interested in signing 25-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in the January transfer window. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order in recent months due to a combination of injuries and poor form. Martial could seek a move away from Old Trafford in January to rejuvenate his career.

According to Marca, Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United about the availability of Anthony Martial. New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has prioritized the signing of a striker in January.

Anthony Martial developed into one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe after joining Manchester United from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015. The Frenchman enjoyed an incredible start to life in England, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances in his debut season with the club.

The Frenchman became an integral member of Manchester United's starting line-up in subsequent years. He ended the 2019-20 season as Manchester United's top goal-scorer with 23 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Martial, however, endured a dismal 2020-21 season as he scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the club. He lost his place in Manchester United's starting line-up to teenage sensation Mason Greenwood.

Despite being given several opportunities to prove himself, Martial has been unable to maintain consistency and produce the goods for the club. The Red Devils are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Martial to raise the capital required to sign a defensive midfielder.

Barcelona are currently suffering an injury crisis in the attacking department. Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action due to injury. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement due to heart issues.

The club are therefore desperate to sign a top-quality striker in January to increase their options in attack. It would provide support to the likes of Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United could look to keep hold of Barcelona target Anthony Martial if Jesse Lingard leaves the club

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United could depend on Jesse Lingard's future at Old Trafford. Lingard has reportedly rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club as he has grown frustrated with the lack of game time in recent months.

Lingard will have just six months left on his current deal with Manchester United in January and is likely to be sold. The 28-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Premier league clubs including West Ham, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Manchester United could look to keep hold of Anthony Martial if Jesse Lingard leaves the club in January. The potential sale of Lingard and Martial would leave the club short of options in attack for the second-half of the season.

Barcelona could therefore be forced to search for alternative options in the transfer market. Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona.

