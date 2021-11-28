Barcelona interested in signing 26-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona are rumored to be pursuing a potential signing of 26-year-old Premier League star Leandro Trossard. The Spanish club have started approaching their potential signings ahead of the January window. They are looking to revamp their squad as they continue to struggle through the ongoing La Liga season.

According to media reports, Barcelona are negotiating a deal with Manchester City for Ferran Torres. The 21-year-old Spanish forward has only played four games in the ongoing Premier League season and has managed to score two goals. However, Fichajes.net believes the Catalans have set up their scouting team behind Leandro Trossard.

Fichajes.net @fichajesnet



fichajes.net/noticias/leand… Leandro Trossard, el tapado de la Premier, en la lista del Barcelona Leandro Trossard, el tapado de la Premier, en la lista del Barcelonafichajes.net/noticias/leand…

Trossard has spent almost his entire professional footballing career so far in Belgium. He made his first breakthrough at KRC Genk, where he went on to play 120 games for the club. He was then given the opportunity to play for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in 2019.

The Belgian international has scored 13 goals in 79 appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion. He has been a regular starter since singing in 2019. He has also bagged two goals for his national team in as many as 20 appearances.

Trossard had a decent game against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgian hit the woodwork in the first half of the game.

Premier League @premierleague



The home side hit the post twice through Jakub Moder and Leandro Trossard but the score remains level



#BHALEE HALF-TIME Brighton 0-0 LeedsThe home side hit the post twice through Jakub Moder and Leandro Trossard but the score remains level HALF-TIME Brighton 0-0 LeedsThe home side hit the post twice through Jakub Moder and Leandro Trossard but the score remains level#BHALEE https://t.co/PSc6MRQYNS

Barcelona need versatility on pitch as Xavi pushes to restructure the team with some signings from Premier League

Barcelona are seeking versatility in their starting XI and on the bench. This is why they have some potential young talent to target in the upcoming transfer window. Trossard has not had a magical outing with the Seagulls but his versatility has left an impact on the pitch.

The Belgian international is known to shift and play in a false 9 attacking role. He has played an important role as a central attacking midfielder for club and country. Apart from Trossard, the Catalonian club are aggressively pushing for the signing of Ferran Torres.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has made clear they're looking at bringing in reinforcements during the upcoming transfer market. However, the club is facing difficulties in pursuing their targets because of the financial issues with the club.

The club have decided to avoid guzzling out cash to buy players and are in favor of signing players on short-term loan deals. Xavi's Barcelona are pushing to sign Raheem Sterling from Premier League giants Manchester City as well. They have also targeted Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As things stand in the Spanish league, Barcelona stand on the 7th position with 23 points. They are seven points behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid who sit at the top and a game short.

Edited by Aditya Singh