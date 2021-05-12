Barcelona interested in signing Inter Milan defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Inter Milan youngster Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian defender has been in imperious form for Antonio Conte's side this season, helping the club win its first Scudetto in eleven years.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are in the market for a central defender this summer. The Catalan giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique and are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Samuel Umtiti or Clement Lenglet.

As per the report, the Blaugrana are interested in Alessandro Bastoni but are set to face heavy competition from a number of Premier League clubs.

Barcelona are close to finalizing a deal for the free transfer of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this summer. However, they are interested in signing another centre-back, as the futures of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet remain uncertain.

Bastoni has grown from strength to strength since joining Inter Milan from Atalanta in 2017. The 22-year-old was sent back to Atalanta on loan for the 2017-18 campaign. He was then sent to Parma on loan for the 2018-19 season, where he was able to attain regular playing time.

The defender made 24 appearances for Parma in Serie A before returning to Inter Milan the following season. He took some time to become a regular starter for Inter Milan but has now developed into one of the club's most promising young players.

The Italy international has been a key player for Inter Milan this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Barcelona could struggle to match Inter Milan's valuation of Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan are struggling financially due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian giants could, therefore, sell some of their star players this summer in order to balance their books.

Inter Milan reportedly value Alessandro Bastoni at €55 million, which could prove to be a major obstacle for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are facing massive debts, making it difficult for them to spend a massive amount of money in the transfer window.