Barcelona and Juventus to go head-to-head for Arsenal star in the summer - Reports

Alexander Lacazette is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Barcelona.

The Frenchman has had a decent season for the Gunners, who currently find themselves outside the Europa League qualification places in the Premier League.

According to Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), Lacazette is attracting interest from Juventus and Barcelona, with Atletico Madrid also said to be in the running for the player's signature this summer.

It has been claimed that Lacazette’s agents have already started working on finding a new club for the Frenchman and the latest interest from Barcelona and other European clubs will come as a blow to the Gunners.

This isn’t the first time that Lacazette has caught Barcelona’s attention. The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Blaugrana in 2019 when he picked up Arsenal's Player of the Year award after registering 19 goals and ten assists in 46 games.

Alexander Lacazette

Juventus to provide stiff competition to Barcelona for Alexandre Lacazette

Juventus are in a transition period under Andrea Pirlo and their exit from the Champions League on Tuesday has again led to a lot of questions about the Italian's tactics.

The Bianconeri have heavily relied on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals this season and need a proven-goal-scorer to ease the burden on their number nine. Like Barcelona, Juventus are currently not in the healthiest of situations when it comes to their finances. It remains to be seen how much they can offer Arsenal for the Frenchman.

Despite Juventus’ interest, Barcelona are perhaps the favourites to sign Lacazette as the Frenchman has hinted in the past that he would be open for a move to the Blaugrana.

Advertisement

Considering both Barcelona and Juventus are in a position to challenge for silverware next season, it could potentially come down to who will pay Arsenal more money for the Frenchman.

Lacazette will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer, so Arsenal may have to sell him or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The 29-year old joined Arsenal in 2017 and has gone on to score 59 times in 158 appearances for the Gunner in the process. He is the club’s joint top-scorer this season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.