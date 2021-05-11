Barcelona and Juventus planning another swap deal - Reports

After completing a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur last summer, Barcelona and Juventus are considering a similar move involving one of those players.

According to Barca Universal via RAC1’s Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana are planning to bring Rodrigo Bentancur to the Camp Nou, with Pjanic returning to the Bianconeri as part of a swap deal. The Bosnian has failed to impress since joining Barcelona and could be heading back to Juventus at the end of the season.

Pjanic's season has been marred by injuries. He has appeared 28 times for Barcelona but has struggled to find a footing at the Camp Nou when fit. The Bosnian arrived at the Camp Nou at the top of his game and the Catalans were expected to benefit from his wealth of experience.

Unfortunately, Pjanic has failed to deliver, and while Arthur has not fared any better at Juventus. The move will go down as another one of former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s most controversial transfer decisions.

Bentancur, on the other hand, has been pivotal for the Bianconeri this season and has firmly established himself in the first team. The Uruguayan has already appeared 42 times for Juventus and has registered four assists this season.

It is easy to see why Barcelona want him given that Bentancur has been consistently performing well since joining the Bianconeri in 2017. The Catalans have been linked with the Uruguayan before. However, they have not attempted a move to sign the 23-year-old so far.

It is hard to imagine Juventus letting Bentancur leave this summer. However, the two clubs have a cordial relationship. Keeping in mind the massive squad overhaul the Bianconeri are planning this summer, Pjanic might just be welcomed back at Turin.

Barcelona and Juventus have a crucial summer window ahead of them

Barcelona and Juventus have a very important summer ahead of them. Both clubs are expected to be busy in the transfer market. However, given the way their respective seasons are unfolding, their strategies in the market could be quite different.

The Catalans are still in the La Liga title race with three games remaining in the season. Barcelona are only two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and could still wrestle the title away from their rivals.

The Bianconeri, on the other hand, have already surrendered their Serie A title to Inter Milan. Juventus are currently fifth in the table and could also miss out on qualifying for the next season of the Champions League.